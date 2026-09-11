



Russia has proposed a bilateral initiative to localise aircraft production in India, with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) CEO Vadim Badeha emphasising Russia’s ability to deliver both military and civilian aircraft through a fully domestic production cycle.





Speaking at the INNOPROM.India industrial technology exhibition in New Delhi, Badeha underlined that the absence of a “third party” between Russia and India creates an opportunity for direct discussions on localisation. He suggested that this framework could accelerate cooperation and reduce external dependencies.





Badeha highlighted India’s decades-long experience in military aircraft production as a strong foundation for expanding into civilian aviation. He described this as a chance to “take the next step and open a new chapter” by jointly producing passenger aircraft.





Russia is offering India the Il‑114 turboprop and the Sukhoi Superjet‑100, both designed for regional connectivity. Badeha pointed to India’s growing demand for regional aircraft, driven by the expansion of its air transport network and the construction of several dozen new airports across the country.





The Il‑114 is a twin‑engine turboprop capable of seating around 68 passengers, with a range suited for short‑haul routes. It has been modernised into the Il‑114‑300 variant, which Russia has been positioning for export. The Sukhoi Superjet‑100, meanwhile, is a regional jet seating between 87 and 108 passengers, already in service with carriers in Russia and abroad.





India’s civil aviation market is projected to be one of the fastest‑growing globally, with demand for regional aircraft expected to surge as connectivity programs expand. The government’s UDAN scheme, aimed at linking smaller cities and towns, has already created opportunities for new aircraft types to enter service.





INNOPROM.India is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 9 to 11 September. The exhibition brings together government representatives, manufacturers, technology companies, investors, and industry organisations from both Russia and India. It serves as a platform for showcasing industrial technologies and strengthening bilateral cooperation.





The event reflects the broader strategic partnership between India and Russia, which has traditionally centred on defence but is now diversifying into civilian sectors such as aviation, energy, and industrial technology.





The localisation of aircraft production could mark a significant milestone in this evolving relationship, aligning with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programs.





Agencies







