



Russian Su-57 fighter jets have demonstrated a capability that sets them apart from most other tactical aircraft by flying to Egypt without relying on external auxiliary fuel tanks, Vietnamese media reported





This achievement was highlighted by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and ROSTEC, who confirmed that the Su-57E stealth fighters carried fuel in tanks integrated inside their weapons bays.





This design solution allows the aircraft to maintain its stealth profile while ensuring sufficient range for long-haul flights.





The Su-57E made its journey to El Alamein International Airport earlier this month with only an intermediate stop. Upon arrival, the aircraft still retained enough fuel reserves to cover an additional 1,000 kilometres.





This surplus enabled the fighter to perform a demonstration flight the following day, with ROSTEC describing the fuel consumption during this sortie as equivalent to that of a real dogfight scenario.





For most fighter jets, external fuel tanks mounted under wings or fuselage are the standard solution for extended flights. However, such tanks increase aerodynamic drag and enlarge the radar signature, undermining stealth advantages.





In contrast, the Su-57’s internal integration of fuel tanks preserves aerodynamic efficiency and radar-reflection reduction, aligning with the fundamental requirements of a fifth-generation combat aircraft.





ROSTEC, emphasised that this innovation is fully consistent with the fifth-generation fighter concept, combining stealth design with extended combat radius and endurance. While the corporation claimed comparative advantages in flight time and combat radius over other tactical aircraft, these assertions were not accompanied by independent verification or comparative data.





The Su-57E is the export variant of Russia’s most advanced fighter, marketed with features such as stealth capability, high manoeuvrability, and compatibility with a wide range of weapons. UAC has confirmed that deliveries to foreign customers are underway, though details regarding recipient nations and delivery numbers remain undisclosed.





Over the past two years, the Su-57E has been prominently showcased at major international air shows, including Zhuhai in China in November 2024, Aero India in Bangalore in February 2025, and Dubai in November 2025, where a Su-57E with tail number 509 was displayed statically.





The El Alamein International Air Show 2026, held from 8th to 10th September on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, provided the latest stage for the Su-57E’s international presence. Russian aircraft shared the runway with numerous American and Texas National Guard aircraft, including C-130J and C-130H transport planes, A-10 attack aircraft, and F-16 and F-15E fighters.





Chinese aircraft also participated, bringing fighters, refuelling aircraft, and airborne early warning platforms. The convergence of Russian, American, and Chinese aircraft created one of the most striking highlights of this year’s event, showcasing advanced military aviation from three major defence industries in a single venue.





This deployment underscores Russia’s determination to market the Su-57E aggressively to overseas buyers, particularly in regions such as the Middle East and Africa. The demonstration of long-haul flight capability without external tanks is intended to reinforce the aircraft’s appeal as a stealth fighter that combines endurance with survivability.





Agencies







