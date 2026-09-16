



Top military commanders from the United States, Israel, and seven Arab nations convened in Germany last week for a private and unannounced meeting to deliberate on the ongoing war with Iran and wider Middle Eastern security escalations.





The report, first detailed by Axios citing Israeli officials, confirmed that this was the inaugural summit of its kind since the United States and Israel formally entered a state of war with Iran more than six months ago.





The meeting was organised by Admiral Brad Cooper, the chief of United States Central Command. Senior military figures from Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt participated. The alignment carried particular weight as several of these Arab states do not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel, yet chose to engage in direct military coordination under the current circumstances.





United States Central Command later confirmed that it hosted senior military leaders from eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany. The stated aim was to enhance regional security cooperation across the Middle East.





Admiral Cooper reportedly assured the assembled commanders that the United States had no plans to withdraw its forces from the region despite sustained Iranian attacks on American bases. He also briefed delegates on Washington’s strategies to strengthen maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.





Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir delivered a comprehensive update on Israeli military operations across multiple fronts. His briefing underscored the scale of Israel’s involvement in both defensive and offensive manoeuvres, particularly in coordination with the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Israeli officials revealed that Israel had deployed its Iron Dome system within the UAE and provided critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support to bolster joint operations.





Military collaboration between Israel and Arab states has steadily expanded since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Air and missile defence cooperation has been especially pronounced, with Israel and the United States working closely alongside Gulf partners. This cooperation has intensified during the war, reflecting a new level of strategic alignment in the region.





The discussions also took place against the backdrop of escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the expansion of Houthi territorial control around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. According to Axios, Israel and Saudi Arabia, with active involvement from United States Central Command, are engaged in dialogues over potential Israeli assistance for Saudi military operations targeting the Houthis. This assistance could include intelligence and surveillance support, further deepening the operational partnership between Israel and Arab states.





The private summit highlighted the unprecedented convergence of military leadership from nations that historically maintained divergent positions. It underscored the urgency of collective security planning in the face of Iranian aggression and regional instability, while also signalling a shift in the strategic landscape of the Middle East.





ANI







