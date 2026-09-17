



The US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill by 262 votes to 159, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for enactment.





The legislation, named in honour of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was the product of more than a year of negotiations and represents the most substantial American legislative effort in support of Ukraine since Trump returned to the White House.





Its passage follows a prolonged period of congressional gridlock that had stalled major foreign policy initiatives after the 2024 emergency aid package.





Securing Trump’s backing was critical, with the final package incorporating his demand for a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran. This integration ensured the administration’s support and broadened the bill’s scope to target both Russia and Iran simultaneously.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actively lobbied for the measure, appealing directly to lawmakers and later posting on social media that during wartime, imperfect decisions are preferable to inaction.





The legislation expands penalties against Russian officials, financial institutions, and banking authorities. It also targets Russia’s shadow fleet of vessels used to circumvent Western restrictions and maintain energy exports.





By addressing these loopholes, the bill aims to cut off Moscow’s ability to sustain its war effort through energy revenues. In addition, the measure instructs the president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas.





However, exemptions are provided for nations importing less than 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports if they are actively reducing those purchases.





India is directly affected by this statutory framework. The bill establishes a pathway for Washington to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian imports due to New Delhi’s continued acquisition of Russian crude. India, alongside China, has been identified as a principal target of these tariff clauses, given their status as leading buyers of Russian energy.





Supporters of the legislation argue that access to the American market should be used as leverage against states that sustain Russian revenues and indirectly finance Moscow’s military campaign.





It is important to note that the bill does not automatically enforce tariffs on Indian goods. Instead, it grants discretionary authority to the executive branch, meaning President Trump would need to invoke these powers under defined statutory conditions.





This distinction underscores that while the threat of tariffs looms, their implementation remains contingent upon presidential decision-making.





The Senate had previously passed the legislation by an overwhelming 86-11 majority on August 7. However, momentum slowed in the House due to disputes over the tariff provisions. With the House vote now complete, the measure advances to Trump for his signature.





Once enacted, the administration will possess expanded sanctions and tariff authorities to intensify pressure on Russia and nations persisting in energy commerce with Moscow.





The bill’s passage marks a significant escalation in Washington’s economic campaign against Russia, while simultaneously placing India in a precarious position. New Delhi has consistently defended its energy procurement strategy as essential for national energy security and affordability, particularly since discounted Russian crude became a major component of its imports after 2022.





The discretionary nature of the tariff authority means India must now weigh the risks of potential trade repercussions against its energy requirements.





ANI







