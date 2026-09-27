



Silver Touch Technologies has received a domestic purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, for high-end workstations.





The contract covers the supply, installation and support of the systems at SAC in Ahmedabad. The company is required to complete delivery and installation by 2 February 2027.





The purchase order was reportedly issued on 26 September 2026 and provides an execution period of about 18 weeks. A warranty and support phase is expected to follow successful installation and acceptance of the equipment.





The financial value of the order has not been disclosed. However, the award confirms that Silver Touch met SAC’s technical procurement requirements for specialised computing infrastructure.





SAC had issued a tender for high-end workstation PCs in August 2025, indicating that the procurement is linked to the centre’s requirement for advanced computing resources. SAC is ISRO’s Ahmedabad-based centre for space-application systems and related technology development.





The workstations are intended for demanding professional and scientific workloads, where processing capability, memory capacity, graphics performance and reliable after-sales support are important procurement considerations.





The order strengthens Silver Touch Technologies’ credentials in systems integration, enterprise hardware deployment and public-sector technology projects. Work for a Department of Space institution requires adherence to defined technical, delivery and support standards.





Successful completion by the February 2027 deadline could provide the company with a useful reference in India’s expanding government, research, space and strategic-technology infrastructure market.





The contract also follows recent orders secured by the company from Gujarat Energy Limited, valued at ₹5.05 crore for a three-year IT infrastructure services assignment, and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, valued at ₹5.12 crore for IT support.





Earlier in July 2026, Silver Touch Technologies also secured a RITES Limited contract to develop PARAKH, an AI-based project-appraisal and intelligence platform. The new SAC order adds a specialised computing-infrastructure assignment to the company’s recent portfolio of public-sector technology work.





Agencies







