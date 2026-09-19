



Bangalore-based deep-tech defence start-up Kerael Robotics has unveiled its Black Bird concept, a high-speed interceptor drone designed for combat and reconnaissance missions.





The concept has been developed to address the challenge of combining high flight speeds with the ability to carry a significant payload, a balance often difficult to achieve in interceptor platforms.





The Black Bird employs missile-inspired aerodynamics alongside electric propulsion. This design enables rapid acceleration during interception while maintaining the agility required for combat manoeuvres.





Kerael Robotics emphasises that the concept aims to merge the speed and performance of high-performance FPV drones with the payload-carrying capacity necessary for combat and reconnaissance operations.





The drone features a monocoque fuselage and a vertical stabiliser, both intended to minimise drag. An optical turret has been positioned at the front, while its wings are engineered to support rapid acceleration during combat manoeuvres. The aerodynamic configuration allows the Black Bird to make swift directional changes without losing performance, a critical requirement for interceptors engaging aerial targets.





Rather than focusing solely on maximum speed, the design prioritises acceleration and manoeuvrability. Kerael Robotics argues that these characteristics are more vital for an interceptor than outright speed, as the platform must rapidly close distances and adapt to changing movements during interception.





The company has also concentrated on achieving a high power-to-weight ratio. Specialised Black Bird motors have been developed to provide high thrust, ensuring the drone can deliver both speed and payload capacity.





A key feature of the Black Bird is its internal modular payload compartment. This arrangement allows the drone to carry different equipment inside the fuselage without significantly affecting flight performance.





Payloads such as target acquisition systems, electronic warfare modules, and other specialised equipment can be integrated seamlessly. This approach addresses a common limitation of high-speed FPV-style interceptors, where external payloads often compromise performance.





The internal payload design enhances the drone’s versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of combat and reconnaissance missions while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency.





Kerael Robotics, headquartered in Bangalore, is an Indian deep-tech original equipment manufacturer working on patented heavy-payload electric drone propulsion systems. The Black Bird concept reflects the company’s focus on combining electric propulsion with aerodynamic optimisation and high-thrust requirements for specialised drone applications.





Additional details indicate that the Black Bird is part of Kerael Robotics’ broader roadmap to develop indigenous drone technologies capable of supporting India’s defence modernisation. The company is also exploring advanced thrust-vectoring techniques and composite material integration to further enhance performance.





Agencies







