



US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had launched large-scale strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. He described the operations as “large and powerful” and warned Tehran of an even stronger military response if it retaliated.





The strikes were ordered in response to what Washington claims was an Iranian attempt to place sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and the firing of eight missiles at a US military base in Jordan, all of which were intercepted successfully.





Trump emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz currently has no mines, stating that any Iranian attempts to deploy them had been neutralised. He warned that if Iran retaliated, the United States would escalate further, with an even harder and higher-level strike. He added that the most powerful attack was still being held back, suggesting that if unleashed, it would leave “very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”





The US Central Command confirmed that strikes began at 12 p.m. ET and targeted positions belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. CENTCOM said the operations were carried out in response to attempted attacks against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed in the region. The strikes were reported to have hit IRGC positions inside Iran, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.





Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026





Reuters reported that US forces had struck Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, citing American officials.





The waterway is one of the most critical maritime chokepoints in the world, with a large share of global oil shipments passing through it. Any disruption in the Strait has immediate consequences for international energy markets and global shipping, making the latest escalation particularly significant.





The situation underscores the growing volatility in West Asia, where tensions between Washington and Tehran have been steadily rising.





The strikes highlight the United States’ determination to maintain freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to respond forcefully to perceived Iranian aggression. Analysts warn that the escalation could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability, global trade, and energy security.





Agencies







