



In the wake of signing a trilateral mutual defence alliance with Islamabad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the stage at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, attempting to echo Pakistan's longstanding anti-India stance on the Kashmir issue while simultaneously calling for dialogue.





The strategic trilateral security pact, titled the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, was formally signed in Mecca on August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, cementing a collective security arrangement among the three nations.





During his address to the global gathering in New York, the Turkish leader raised the Kashmir bogey once again, stating that in South Asia, it is crucial for all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, to be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and relevant resolutions.





President Erdogan further asserted before the assembly that provided constructive action is taken, all outstanding issues can possibly be resolved, adding that the exact same approach applies to ongoing tensions across the African continent as well.





The timing of Erdogan's rhetoric carries significant diplomatic weight, coming mere weeks after Ankara, Islamabad, and Riyadh officially concluded the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a historic framework that effectively binds Turkey to Pakistan's broader security orbit.





Under the historic Shimla Agreement, India and Pakistan have officially resolved to settle all their differences exclusively through peaceful means and structured bilateral negotiations, ruling out any external or third-party interference.





India has consistently reiterated that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country, maintaining a firm stance against external commentary on its sovereign internal matters.





New Delhi holds that Islamabad has repeatedly devalued bilateral diplomacy by responding to every major peace overture, including the landmark 1999 Lahore Declaration and the 2015 Lahore outreach, with state-sponsored cross-border terror attacks.





Following severe security breaches and major strike incidents like Kargil, 26/11, Pathankot, and Pulwama, New Delhi firmly maintains the position that talks and terror cannot go together, placing complete responsibility on Islamabad for dismantling established diplomatic frameworks.





Earlier on Tuesday, India delivered a robust diplomatic rebuff to Pakistan, exposing Islamabad's persistent reliance on manufacturing falsehoods and distorting facts regarding the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a resolute statement during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, decisively puncturing Islamabad's claims surrounding an alleged pronouncement by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.





Jaiswal stated that Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda, clarifying that the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as projected by the Pakistani minister, but rather a ruling by an illegally constituted court.





The official spokesperson further emphasised that India views this move as just one more attempt by Pakistan to distort reality, reaffirming that New Delhi's position on this specific matter remains crystal clear and has been reiterated several times.





During the Erdogan's address, the Israeli delegation abruptly walked out of the United Nations General Assembly hall in protest, an incident reported by Al Jazeera.





The walkout occurred as Erdogan launched a fierce condemnation of Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, equating the enclave to a modern concentration camp and explicitly accusing Israeli forces of committing state terror.





Expressing his deep grief over the staggering toll on innocent Palestinian children, speaking as a father and as a grandfather who cherishes his children and grandchildren, the Turkish leader levelled severe accusations against Israel's military campaign.





Highlighting the devastating human cost of the conflict, Erdogan informed the assembly that at least 74,000 people have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza over the past three years, characterizing the offensive as systematic state terror.





The diplomatic fallout highlights the shifting security architecture in West Asia, particularly as Turkey expands its military and industrial ties with Gulf nations and Pakistan.





Under these deepening military arrangements, regional joint ventures continue to expand, including aerospace initiatives such as the Turkish Kaan fighter jet program and advanced unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing projects.





India remains watchful of these emerging diplomatic and security alignments, continuing to emphasize economic growth, strategic partnerships, and domestic defense manufacturing initiatives like its defense Start-Up ecosystem to maintain regional balance.





Whether in technology hubs like Bangalore or policy centres in New Delhi, Indian strategic analysts view such international rhetoric at the UN General Assembly as a predictable attempt to internationalize bilateral issues that remain strictly within India's sovereign domain.