



At least two terrorists were neutralised in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district late on Wednesday evening.





The incident unfolded after suspicious movement was reported from Majalta, prompting joint forces to launch a cordon and search operation. Contact was soon established with the terrorists, leading to an exchange of gunfire.





Officials confirmed that during the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists were killed. The operation remains ongoing in the area, with the exact identity of the slain terrorists yet to be ascertained. Security forces continue to maintain a strong presence to ensure no further infiltration or escape attempts.





The operation was initially spearheaded by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with special Para troopers of the Indian Army. Reinforcements were rushed to the site immediately after the encounter began, strengthening the cordon and intensifying the search grid.





A joint team comprising the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting extensive searches in the region. Sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance are being deployed to sanitise the area and track any remaining terrorists.





This encounter comes amid heightened security activity in the Pir Panjal region. Recently, Rajouri Police arrested three individuals linked to an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba overground worker network. The accused, identified as Zakir Hussain, Mohd Azam, and Mohd Mushtaq, were apprehended on 15 September in connection with a terror module operating in the area.





Security forces have placed the Udhampur-Reasi range under high alert, with vehicle checking and tight cordons enforced across strategic routes. The hilly districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Poonch, and Rajouri remain under special focus due to reported movements of hardcore Pakistani terrorists in these inaccessible terrains.





Anti-terror operations in the region have been ongoing for more than six months. These sustained efforts have led to the neutralisation of several top terrorists.





The broader advantage of such operations lies in keeping militants constantly on the run, preventing them from establishing a foothold to plan or execute attacks against security forces, the Army, or civilians.





Agencies







