



Ukraine deeply values India’s active engagement in ongoing international efforts aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation across the Black Sea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed during a high-level bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





This critical dialogue took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions, stemming from recent reports of attacks on commercial maritime vessels navigating the crucial international waterways of the region.





The key meeting unfolded on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly held in New York, underscoring the strategic priority both nations accord to maritime stability. The core discussions heavily highlighted the paramount importance of preserving unhindered Black Sea transit routes, which remain vital for maintaining international supply chains and ensuring global food security.





Reflecting on the productive meeting in an official post shared on social media platform X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that both leaders engaged in comprehensive deliberations surrounding broad peace efforts, bilateral trade, and broader international developments.





Special focus was given to analysing the evolving situation within the Black Sea and addressing its direct ripple effects on international agricultural markets.





Detailing the outcome of their dialogue, Sybiha expressed that restoring full freedom of navigation is absolutely critical to global food security. He further conveyed that Ukraine stands fully prepared to play a highly constructive role in this process, while emphasizing how much Kiev values India’s continued constructive involvement and diplomatic engagement in addressing these complex maritime challenges.





Beyond maritime security, the Ukrainian Minister revealed that the meeting served as a springboard for preparing the upcoming session of the India-Ukraine bilateral intergovernmental commission, which is slated to be convened in the nearest future. This upcoming summit is expected to carry a robust commercial component, laying strong emphasis on cross-border innovation, enterprise collaboration, and institutional growth.





Expanding on future economic ties, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine’s keen interest in cultivating dynamic, active partnerships with India across several foundational domains. Key sectors earmarked for deeper bilateral synergy include science, education, technology, agriculture, information technology, and pharmaceuticals, alongside other emerging economic streams.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also detailed the outcome of the meeting through an official post on X, noting that it offered a timely opportunity to review significant geopolitical and bilateral developments that occurred since his own recent diplomatic visit to Ukraine. The Indian Minister remarked that their dialogue primarily focused on assessing the situation over the past few weeks.





In addition to his discussions with the Ukrainian delegate, Jaishankar engaged in parallel bilateral talks in New York with Moldova’s Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi. During this session, the two leaders commended the steady progress achieved across bilateral political, economic, and educational ties, while also exchanging strategic views regarding the broader ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





As part of his diplomatic agenda on the margins of the 81st UNGA, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar co-chaired the prestigious Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity Summit alongside European Council President António Costa.





Outlining his address at the summit on X, Jaishankar stressed that robust multilateralism is indispensable today to shield international cooperation from the destructive impacts of extreme competition, geopolitical tensions, and open conflicts.





He advocated for addressing specific dimensions of active conflicts, constructing solid guardrails for emerging technological capabilities, and promoting economic de-risking and diversification to counter market dominance and systemic supply chain disruptions.





Concluding his remarks, the External Affairs Minister made a persuasive case for Reformed Multilateralism, emphasizing that transparent decision-making processes and truly participative deliberations are necessary to breathe fresh hope into the United Nations system, thereby strengthening global resolve to tackle shared challenges together.





ANI







