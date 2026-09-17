Antonio Guterres has issued one of his strongest calls yet for urgent reform of the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods system, stressing that the rise of BRICS and other emerging economies has fundamentally altered global power balances.





He argued that redistribution of power is now unavoidable, linking it directly to multipolarity, equity, and inclusive global growth.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking in Geneva ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, highlighted the rapid rise of emerging economies and the shifting global balance.





He said that every day the share of developed countries in global GDP diminishes slightly, while the share of emerging economies increases. This, he argued, demonstrates that the institutions created after World War II no longer reflect modern realities.





He emphasised that the relative weight of countries today is vastly different from when the UN Security Council and Bretton Woods institutions were established. He declared that power relations no longer correspond to the realities of the world, making redistribution of power essential. He identified the Security Council and the Bretton Woods system as the two institutions most urgently requiring reform.





Guterres tied this reform agenda to the broader theme of multipolarity. He said that a multipolar world can help restore balance and equity to global systems, but only if multilateral institutions are restructured to reflect contemporary dynamics. He underscored that institutional reform is central to achieving global equity and fairness.





Earlier, Guterres met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs reported that both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the Security Council.





They also discussed ongoing conflicts, freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, renewable energy progress, and global food security. Modi extended best wishes to Guterres for the remainder of his tenure.





India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on 12–13 September under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Development, sustainability, and innovation were key areas of focus. BRICS has emerged as a major platform for coordination among leading emerging economies, advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.





The grouping now comprises 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. The expansion reflects the growing influence of emerging economies in shaping global governance. India’s chairship of BRICS for the fourth time further underscored its leadership role in advocating reforms to international institutions.





At the BRICS Summit, Guterres expanded on his reform agenda. He stressed that inclusive global growth requires stronger multilateral systems. He identified four priorities: financing, technology, climate justice, and peace.





He called for reforms to the international financial architecture to give developing countries greater participation, urged multilateral development banks to expand concessional funding, and pressed for effective debt-relief mechanisms.





On technology, he warned that artificial intelligence risks widening divides unless access is broadened. On climate, he highlighted the urgency of addressing extreme weather events and called for wealthy nations to honour climate finance pledges. On peace, he urged respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes, citing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.





Guterres’ remarks reinforced India’s long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the Security Council and broader reforms to make the Council more representative of 21st-century realities. His call also resonated with the Global South’s push for equity in global governance, particularly in financial and technological domains.





ANI







