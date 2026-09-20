



US drone maker Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial order for unmanned aerial systems, though the models, quantity and value remain undisclosed.





The deal is notable because Powerus is preparing to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a company backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through American Ventures, with the Trump family described as passive investors.





Powerus, a US-based drone company, has entered into a formal agreement with the Pakistan Army. The memorandum of understanding includes an initial order for unmanned aerial systems. However, the company has not disclosed the specific drone models, the number of units, or the financial value of the order, citing security and confidentiality concerns.





The agreement was signed following a meeting between a Powerus delegation led by co-founder Brett Velicovich and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on 16 September. Pakistan’s military confirmed that discussions covered defence procurement, production, and long-term capacity building.





Powerus has indicated that it is exploring opportunities for technology cooperation with Pakistan. This includes the potential for building systems locally, which could contribute to Pakistan’s defence industrial base. The company’s executives have described the longer-term objective as establishing joint ventures that could eventually localise manufacturing in Pakistan.





The deal comes at a time when Pakistan is seeking to deepen defence and economic engagement with the United States, even as it remains heavily reliant on China for military hardware. Analysts have noted that the agreement reflects warming ties between Washington and Islamabad after years of strained relations.





Powerus itself is a relatively new company, incorporated in 2025 under the trading name Autonomous Power Corporation. It specialises in autonomous systems for defence and critical infrastructure, including heavy-lift drones, tactical UAVs, and autonomous maritime vessels. Its public product line includes the Guardian counter-drone system and the Guardian‑1 interceptor.





The agreement has drawn attention because Powerus is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed company backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through American Ventures. Regulatory filings indicate that American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9 per cent beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger. Both Powerus and Aureus Greenway Holdings have emphasised that the Trump family’s role is limited to passive investment, with no operational involvement in Powerus.





Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesperson has clarified that he has no involvement whatsoever in the management or operations of Powerus and plays no role in the procurement of contracts either in the United States or abroad. Powerus executives have also dismissed suggestions that the company’s growth is linked to the Trump family’s involvement, stressing that contracts are awarded on merit.





For now, the confirmed element of the Pakistan Army’s acquisition is the initial order for unmanned aerial systems. The scale, capability, and operational role of these systems remain unclear. The broader framework of cooperation, however, suggests that Powerus and Pakistan may pursue deeper collaboration in defence technology and production in the future.





Agencies







