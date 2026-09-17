



The United States Embassy in India extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, conveying wishes on behalf of US President Donald Trump.





The message, shared on X, wished him good health and happiness in the year ahead, reflecting the continued emphasis on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





The Embassy’s post read, “On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!” This greeting underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship and the personal recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.





Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi. She praised his 25 years of public service, highlighting his tenure as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Her message emphasised his role in establishing new benchmarks of good governance and imparting unprecedented momentum to inclusive development.





In her post from Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official account, President Murmu wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”





She further prayed for his long life and excellent health, noting that his leadership has advanced the nation on the path of modern progress while maintaining cultural pride. Her message reflected the harmony between heritage and development, and her hope that Prime Minister Modi would continue his relentless campaign of public service and nation-building.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar, situated in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He became the first Prime Minister of India to be born after Independence when he took the oath of office on 26 May 2014.





Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from 17 September to 17 October to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. The campaign will feature a series of service-oriented programs and public outreach initiatives, reflecting the party’s emphasis on citizen engagement and social service.





This occasion not only highlights Prime Minister Modi’s personal milestone but also demonstrates the breadth of India’s diplomatic and domestic recognition. Greetings from both international partners and national leaders underscore his role in shaping India’s governance and its global standing.





ANI







