



US forces have interdicted and sunk a floating refuelling station in the Eastern Pacific, which the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said was supporting illicit drug trafficking operations.





The operation took place on Wednesday under the direction of Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF‑WHEM).





Intelligence assessments linked the vessel to the Los Choneros organisation, a violent narco‑terrorist group based in Ecuador.





SOUTHCOM confirmed that individuals removed from the vessel were handed over to Ecuadorian authorities. After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, US forces deliberately sank it. The command emphasised that the operation was conducted in coordination with Ecuadorian partners and formed part of a broader campaign to dismantle logistical networks sustaining narco‑trafficking across the Western Hemisphere.





General Francis L Donovan, Commander of SOUTHCOM, stated that the operation was lawful, deliberate and precise. He added that such actions save lives and enhance security for citizens from Ecuador to the United States. Donovan stressed that narco‑terrorists undermine hemispheric security and leave death and suffering in their wake, and that the US military remains committed to pursuing them relentlessly.





The interdiction follows the establishment of JTF‑WHEM in August 2026 as a purpose‑built joint task force designed to synchronise US military operations with allies and partners.





The task force provides unified command and control at tactical and operational levels, integrating military capabilities with the 18 partner nations of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C). Its mission is to increase operational effectiveness against threats that destabilise the region and to strengthen rapid response capacity for contingencies and humanitarian crises.





SOUTHCOM’s August release highlighted that malign actors threaten national security, destabilise the region and exploit vulnerable populations.





Donovan explained that JTF‑WHEM strengthens cooperation with allies, synchronises military capabilities and applies sustained pressure against criminal networks. He underlined that the task force is changing the way threats are confronted across the hemisphere.





US Marine Corps Major General Kevin Jarrard was appointed to command JTF‑WHEM. He previously led US military support to State Department‑led disaster relief operations after the June 2026 earthquakes in Venezuela. SOUTHCOM described JTF‑WHEM as its operational headquarters for missions across the region, integrating intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, operational planning and multinational coordination.





The task force, working with A3C partners, is intended to strengthen intelligence sharing, expand combined training, enhance interoperability, support maritime interdiction, build partner capacity and remain prepared to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Donovan characterised JTF‑WHEM as SOUTHCOM’s action arm for confronting threats across the hemisphere, bringing together tailored military capabilities and trusted partnerships to impose sustained pressure on criminal organisations.





The activation of JTF‑WHEM reinforces SOUTHCOM’s commitment to a whole‑of‑government and multinational approach to defending the homeland, strengthening regional partnerships and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Western Hemisphere. Donovan concluded that together with the 18 nations of A3C, the US is increasing systemic friction against criminal networks and protecting collective security.





ANI



