



Several US lawmakers have voiced strong reservations about the sweeping Russia sanctions bill passed by the House of Representatives, arguing that it hands President Donald Trump excessively broad tariff powers.





The measure, formally titled the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, cleared the House by 262 votes to 159 and now advances to Trump for enactment.





The legislation is designed to target Russian officials, financial institutions and economic sectors, while also expanding sanctions against vessels forming part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet used to sustain energy exports in defiance of Western restrictions.





A central provision empowers the President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas.





Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal explained her opposition by stating that while she supports Ukraine, she could not endorse a bill that grants Trump “incredibly broad authority to impose tariffs” without adequate safeguards. She added that Trump has “repeatedly abused tariffs to exact revenge for petty grievances” and questioned whether he would use the new authority responsibly.





Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also rejected the measure, contending that it “will do nothing to hold Russia accountable” and instead “gives Trump broad authority to expand his reckless tariffs.” Similarly, Congresswoman April McClain Delaney said she supported provisions aimed at holding Russia accountable but could not back legislation that hands Trump sweeping tariff powers against major trading partners.





The bill creates a statutory pathway for the US to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India if defined conditions concerning Russian energy purchases are met. However, it does not itself impose such tariffs on Indian goods, leaving the decision to the executive branch. India and China, as major buyers of Russian crude, are explicitly identified as principal targets of the tariff clauses.





The Senate had previously approved the legislation by 86 votes to 11 on August 7, though its progress in the House slowed amid disputes over the tariff provisions and their potential impact on US trade policy.





Supporters argue that the measure will intensify economic pressure on Russia and force President Vladimir Putin towards negotiations. Congressman Michael McCaul declared that the bill would “cripple Russia’s war machine and finally bring Putin to the negotiating table.”





With House passage secured, the bill now moves to Trump for his signature. If enacted, it would provide the administration with expanded sanctions and tariff authorities aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and countries continuing significant trade in Russian energy.





The debate underscores the tension between bipartisan support for Ukraine and concerns over granting Trump discretionary powers that could reshape US trade relations with key partners such as India and China.





ANI







