



India is moving closer to operational deployment of the indigenous TRIYAM-3D autonomous weapon system following a series of successful field evaluations conducted with the Indian Army in high-altitude border regions.





Developed by Bangalore- and Dehradun-based BSS Materiel Limited, part of the BSS Alliance, the system represents a significant step in India's push towards advanced AI-enabled battlefield technologies and indigenous military capability development.





TRIYAM-3D combines artificial intelligence-driven fire control, machine vision and an acoustic AI-based UAV threat-detection suite. The platform is designed to automatically detect, track and engage aerial targets, including hostile drones and swarm threats, while requiring minimal human intervention.





The modular system can be integrated with weapons up to .50 calibre. During trials it was paired with a modified 7.62×51 mm Negev Light Machine Gun, while the architecture also supports Gatling-style weapon configurations for counter-drone and force-protection missions.





Field testing was carried out in partnership with the Indian Army, including deployments at elevations of approximately 14,000 to 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand's Hersel Valley and other northern frontier areas. The evaluations validated the platform's ability to operate in challenging mountain environments and extreme weather conditions.





Weighing around 60 kg, TRIYAM-3D is designed as a lightweight, man-portable system with rapid assembly and disassembly features. It incorporates thermal and optical sensors, supports continuous autonomous operations for up to 92 hours on battery power and can extend endurance through integrated solar charging capability.





The platform can also be deployed from strategic bunkers, tactical combat vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and naval platforms, providing flexibility across a range of operational scenarios.





In addition to automated target engagement, the system enhances situational awareness through advanced sensor fusion and AI-enabled threat recognition, helping military units respond more rapidly to emerging aerial threats.





India's Ministry of Defence has now initiated the process of transitioning the system from successful field trials towards active procurement under the Buy Indian-IDDM category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.





This category prioritises indigenously designed, developed and manufactured equipment with substantial domestic content, supporting the country's wider self-reliance objectives in defence production.





As drone warfare and swarm attacks become increasingly prominent on modern battlefields, TRIYAM-3D is positioned as a cost-effective indigenous counter-drone solution capable of strengthening force protection, border security and air-defence capabilities across challenging operational environments.





Agencies







