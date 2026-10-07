



Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos has successfully completed a new firing test of its Agnite semi-cryogenic booster engine, marking another significant step towards the company’s upcoming Mission-02 launch.





During the test, engineers carried out a series of thrust sweeps to evaluate the engine’s behaviour across different thrust levels. These assessments are crucial for understanding throttling performance and for enabling precise control of the rocket during flight.





The company also conducted an extended-duration firing, operating the engine for considerably longer than the maximum burn time required by some ascent-phase engines. The exercise was designed to strengthen confidence in the engine’s reliability, durability and overall performance.





The test produced visible Mach diamonds in the exhaust plume, a phenomenon created when high-speed exhaust gases exit the nozzle at supersonic velocities.





Agnite serves as the booster-stage engine for Agnikul’s Agnibaan launch vehicle. The engine stands approximately one metre tall and is manufactured as a single-piece unit through advanced 3D-printing technology.





Unlike conventional rocket engines that rely on complex turbomachinery and numerous assembled components, Agnite is produced as a single piece of hardware and is powered by electric motor-driven pumps. This approach reduces mechanical complexity and supports simplified manufacturing.





The engine is built using Inconel, a high-performance alloy capable of withstanding the extreme temperatures and pressures encountered during rocket operations. Agnikul’s manufacturing process enables the engine to be produced significantly faster than traditional rocket engines, helping accelerate launch readiness.





The latest firing follows a series of propulsion milestones achieved by the company and further advances development of the Agnibaan small-satellite launch vehicle. Agnikul believes the combination of additive manufacturing and electric-pump-fed propulsion can support faster production cycles, improved operational flexibility and more responsive launch services.





With successful throttling evaluations and a proven long-duration burn now completed, the company says Mission-02 is moving steadily closer to launch.





Agnikul Press Release







