



Facing an intensifying wave of drone attacks along its western frontier, Pakistan has adopted an unconventional and inexpensive method to protect military and police positions near the Afghanistan border: fishing nets suspended above checkpoints and security outposts, India Today reported





The measure has been introduced across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as security forces struggle to counter an increasingly sophisticated drone campaign waged by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.





The security challenge has grown alongside renewed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad continuing to accuse Kabul of providing sanctuary to TTP militants, an allegation Afghanistan rejects.





The decision to deploy the netting followed a deadly assault on 16 April at the Sarki Piyala police checkpost in Hangu district, roughly 30 kilometres from the Afghan border. During that attack, drones carrying explosives struck the position before TTP fighters launched a coordinated ground assault.





The attack left one security personnel dead and dozens injured, highlighting the growing threat posed by commercially available drones modified for combat use. Hangu has emerged as one of the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan's counter-insurgency campaign. Located close to the Afghan frontier, it has reportedly suffered 16 militant attacks this year alone.





The security situation has become severe enough that many personnel reportedly avoid leaving their barracks without armed protection. Rather than relying solely on expensive electronic counter-drone systems, Pakistani authorities have opted for overhead fishing nets stretched between rooftops and perimeter walls.





The objective is straightforward: disrupt or entangle a drone before it can release its payload or strike its intended target. Officials also believe that even if a drone detonates above the netting, the barrier could help reduce casualties by dispersing fragments and shrapnel before they reach personnel below.





The approach is attractive largely because of its cost.





Covering a standard security post with netting costs around ₹1.30 lakh, while dedicated anti-drone systems can range from approximately ₹4.65 lakh to more than ₹46 crore depending on capability and sophistication. Over recent months, similar netting systems have been introduced at military and police positions in Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan, all districts facing persistent militant activity.





The concept is not entirely unique.





Variants of overhead mesh protection have appeared in other conflict zones, including Ukraine, where forces have experimented with physical barriers to counter low-flying drones and loitering munitions. Pakistani officials view the nets as an additional protective layer rather than a replacement for dedicated counter-UAV systems. Security personnel acknowledge that the measure offers only limited protection and cannot guarantee immunity from attack.





Defence analysts have been more critical.





Some experts argue that the nets risk creating a false sense of security because militant groups can redirect attacks towards other vulnerable targets rather than striking heavily protected checkpoints. Analysts have also stressed that the real requirement is the ability to detect, track and neutralise hostile drones shortly after launch rather than relying on passive defences at the point of impact.





Pakistan currently employs a mix of Chinese- and Turkish-origin counter-drone technologies, but concerns over effectiveness have intensified following vulnerabilities exposed during last year's Operation Sindoor.





Seeking to strengthen its capabilities, Islamabad has reportedly explored additional anti-drone solutions from foreign suppliers, including the US-based firm Powerus. The growing concern stems from the TTP's increasingly organised drone program. In December 2025, the group established a dedicated drone unit under Maulvi Saleem Haqqani, accelerating the integration of unmanned systems into its operations.





The organisation relies heavily on inexpensive commercial quadcopters that can be modified for surveillance, reconnaissance and explosive attacks. Research into the group's tactics indicates that the TTP has improved endurance and operational range by adapting readily available components, including motorcycle batteries, for drone power systems. The scale of the challenge is significant.





Pakistan has stated that it thwarted 341 drone attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the first half of 2026. A further 100 attacks reportedly resulted in around 30 security personnel being killed and 90 wounded.





The figures underscore how rapidly drones have become a central element of militant warfare in Pakistan's north-west. For now, the fishing nets represent a pragmatic, low-cost attempt to reduce losses while more advanced counter-drone capabilities are developed.





Whether they ultimately prove effective or merely symbolic, their deployment reflects the growing pressure on Pakistan's security forces as they adapt to a battlefield increasingly shaped by cheap, accessible and difficult-to-detect unmanned aircraft.





Agencies







