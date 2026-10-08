



India is stepping up its engagement with Africa’s growing defence sector, positioning itself not only as a supplier of military equipment but also as a long-term industrial and technology partner, Business Insider Africa reported





The move reflects New Delhi’s wider effort to strengthen defence ties across the continent while supporting the development of local manufacturing capabilities.





At the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2026 exhibition, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) signalled their intention to expand their presence in African markets through strategic partnerships, local content integration and broader industrial cooperation.





According to AWEIL Joint General Manager Pankaj Kumar Dubey, many African nations are simultaneously enhancing their military capabilities and building domestic defence-industrial ecosystems. He said the company sees an opportunity to collaborate with African partners beyond traditional equipment sales, subject to government approvals and export regulations.





The company showcased a range of products at the exhibition, including assault rifles, carbines, machine guns, tank guns and anti-aircraft guns. AWEIL also highlighted its flagship Dhanush 155 mm artillery gun, designed to support target recognition and fire operations across varied operational environments.





Dubey noted that the artillery system is particularly suited to open terrain, semi-arid regions, mountainous areas and long-distance operational sectors where mobility, rapid deployment and reliable fire support are important considerations.





AWEIL’s manufacturing network comprises eight production units with expertise in advanced machining, barrel production, forging, heat treatment and precision inspection. The company believes these capabilities can form the foundation of deeper industrial partnerships across Africa.





The firm is also exploring opportunities for local assembly, component manufacturing, technology transfer, technical cooperation and joint production arrangements where regulatory and commercial conditions allow. Such partnerships would combine India’s weapon design and manufacturing expertise with African industrial infrastructure, skilled labour, market knowledge and proximity to end-users.





South Africa has emerged as a particularly important target market because of its well-developed defence-industrial base, strong engineering capabilities and strategic position within the wider African market.





India’s interest in Africa’s defence landscape comes at a time when the continent remains heavily influenced by established suppliers such as Russia, the United States, France, China and Türkiye. New Delhi is seeking to differentiate itself through industrial collaboration, training, maintenance support and technology-sharing initiatives.





India has also been strengthening government-to-government defence relationships across Africa. In July, India and Rwanda held the second meeting of their Joint Defence Cooperation Committee in New Delhi, where senior officials discussed military cooperation and reviewed opportunities for deeper engagement.





The Rwandan delegation visited an Army hospital involved in the medical cooperation program, met India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and received briefings on domestically developed Indian defence equipment.





In September, India and Morocco advanced discussions on expanding bilateral military cooperation during the inaugural session of their newly established Joint Defence Committee in New Delhi. The meeting institutionalised regular defence dialogue between the two countries and underscored growing strategic ties.





Talks between Indian and Moroccan officials covered joint military training, peacekeeping activities, cyber security cooperation and medical collaboration. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in joint ventures, co-production, defence technology development and equipment maintenance.





These developments form part of India’s broader strategy to increase its defence exports, deepen strategic partnerships and establish a stronger presence in Africa’s evolving defence market through industrial cooperation rather than purely conventional arms sales.





Agencies







