



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the maiden live operational trial of its Advanced High-Altitude Parachute (AHAP) system at Nyoma in Ladakh, marking a significant step forward in India's airborne insertion capabilities in extreme mountain terrain.





The trial was conducted at Nyoma’s Mudh drop zone, one of the world's highest military parachute drop zones. During the exercise, a paratrooper exited an aircraft at an altitude of 16,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL).





The AHAP system deployed successfully at 15,500 feet AMSL before the soldier descended safely to the landing zone at Nyoma, which itself is situated at approximately 13,700 feet above sea level. The successful jump validated the parachute’s handling characteristics and operational reliability under rarefied atmospheric conditions.





Developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, the AHAP has been specifically designed for mass deployment of paratroopers in high-altitude operational environments. The system incorporates multiple deployment configurations, providing greater flexibility for military missions in challenging terrain.





According to DRDO, the trial demonstrated the parachute’s tactical employability and effectiveness in extremely high-altitude conditions, where airborne operations are considerably more demanding than at lower elevations.





The AHAP is a static-line parachute system capable of operating at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet. It has been engineered to provide a controlled and safe descent rate that aligns with the operational requirements of Indian armed forces deployed in mountainous regions.





High-altitude static-line jumps present unique challenges owing to lower air density, harsher weather conditions, increased opening shock and faster descent rates. These factors make parachute operations more complex and inherently riskier, highlighting the importance of the successful demonstration.





The parachute system has been manufactured by Ordnance Parachute Factory, Kanpur. Quality assurance inspections were carried out by the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), while certification was granted by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and RCMA Kanpur.





The successful trial strengthens India’s indigenous airborne capability and supports ongoing efforts to equip defence forces with specialised equipment tailored for operations in the demanding high-altitude regions along the country's northern frontiers.





Such capabilities are particularly important for rapid troop insertion, reinforcement missions and maintaining operational readiness in remote mountain sectors.





Agencies







