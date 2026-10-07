



India's small and medium enterprises are set to receive a major boost after the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, a flagship Budget 2026-27 initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of promising businesses.





The fund has been created to fill a long-recognised gap in India's financing ecosystem. While Start-Ups and micro enterprises often have access to early-stage funding, many established SMEs struggle to secure the long-term equity capital needed to expand operations, upgrade technology and enter new markets.





The government's solution is the SME Growth Fund, which will provide patient growth capital to businesses with proven business models and strong scaling potential.





The initiative is expected to support companies operating across manufacturing, services, technology, innovation-driven industries and strategic supply chains, with manufacturing-focused enterprises likely to receive the largest share of investments.





A key objective is to help Indian SMEs evolve into globally competitive firms capable of increasing exports, participating in international value chains and competing with larger international players.





The fund will also pay attention to businesses located in industrial clusters and emerging economic centres across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, extending growth opportunities beyond major metropolitan regions.





Structured through an Alternative Investment Fund framework, the government's ₹10,000 crore commitment is designed to unlock growth-oriented financing and provide professional support alongside capital.





Officials view the initiative as a significant component of the broader Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship, creating employment, fostering innovation and building the next generation of Indian industrial champions.





By reducing dependence on traditional borrowing and improving access to equity funding, the SME Growth Fund is expected to help high-potential enterprises scale faster, invest for the future and contribute more substantially to India's economic growth.





ANI







