



GE Aerospace has delivered four additional F404-IN20 turbofan engines for India’s TEJAS fighter aircraft program, shipping the latest batch in September 2026 as it works to support Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force. The company said it remains focused on supplying the powerplants required for India’s indigenous fighter fleet.





The latest shipment follows the delivery of three F404-IN20 engines in August, taking total recent deliveries to seven engines over the past two months. The engines are intended for the TEJAS MK-1A variant, whose production schedule has been affected by prolonged engine supply constraints.





GE Aerospace reiterated its commitment to its long-standing partnership with HAL and the Indian Air Force, describing the TEJAS program as an important element of India’s indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities.





The flow of engines is particularly significant because HAL has repeatedly stated that its manufacturing lines are capable of producing aircraft at a higher rate, but deliveries ultimately depend on the availability of F404 engines. The engine shortage emerged as one of the principal bottlenecks delaying TEJAS MK-1A deliveries to the Indian Air Force.





Earlier this year, former HAL Chairman D.K. Sunil disclosed that GE had assured the company of delivering 20 F404 engines during the second half of 2026, between June and December. At the time, he indicated that this represented a conservative estimate and that the American manufacturer expected to perform even better.





HAL has also enforced contractual provisions linked to delayed deliveries. Company officials previously confirmed that liquidated damages are being imposed on GE in accordance with contractual clauses covering late supply of F404 engines for the TEJAS program.





The F404-IN20 remains a critical component of the TEJAS MK-1A, the improved version of India’s Light Combat Aircraft. HAL ordered 99 engines under a contract signed in 2021, while GE restarted a production line that had remained dormant for several years in order to meet Indian requirements.





The engine has powered the TEJAS program since its selection in 2004 and is regarded as the most powerful variant within the F404 family. GE says the engine incorporates features tailored specifically for Indian operational requirements, including a higher-flow fan and advanced turbine technologies.





The stakes are significant. The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, making sustained engine deliveries essential for HAL to accelerate production, clear completed airframes awaiting powerplants, and support the service’s fighter modernisation plans.





With engine deliveries now showing signs of improvement after earlier disruptions, the latest shipment offers another boost to a program viewed as central to strengthening India’s indigenous combat aviation capability and reducing dependence on imported fighter aircraft.





ANI







