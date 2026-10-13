



Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said countries such as India and those in the Gulf are increasingly capable of pursuing their own strategic interests in a changing international landscape, rather than consistently aligning with either the United States or China.





Speaking during the panel discussion, The End of Predictability, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, Sunak said the world was moving away from the multilateral, rules-based framework that had underpinned global commerce and international relations for decades.





He argued that former US President Donald Trump should be viewed as a symptom rather than the cause of wider geopolitical changes, adding that the international system had yet to settle into a new equilibrium. According to Sunak, this uncertainty was generating significant geopolitical risks and potential dangers.





Sunak highlighted China's emergence as a peer competitor to the United States across economic, military and technological domains, describing this as one of the defining developments shaping the modern global economy.





He said nations such as India and several Gulf states now possess greater economic and strategic influence, enabling them to make decisions based primarily on their own national interests. As a result, these countries would not necessarily support either Washington or Beijing on every issue.





Addressing global security concerns, Sunak noted that the number of state-based armed conflicts had risen sharply, reaching 61 worldwide, the highest level since the Second World War. He said this trend was a cause for concern and reflected growing instability across the international system.





In a light-hearted remark, Sunak suggested that Donald Trump might view those conflicts as opportunities to secure a Nobel Peace Prize through diplomatic intervention.





He also referred to comments made by the US President's deputy chief of staff, who argued that the modern international environment was increasingly governed by force, strength and power.





While describing that interpretation as somewhat extreme, Sunak acknowledged that hard power was becoming more significant. He said governments were increasingly recognising that economic security, national security and technological capability were closely interconnected.





According to Sunak, this convergence of geopolitical, economic and technological challenges has created what he characterised as a world of growing unpredictability and a complex mixture of risks for governments, businesses and investors.





The discussion explored how political and business leaders can navigate an era increasingly defined by uncertainty, fragmentation and disruption.





The panel also featured Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, and Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone.





The Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 is being held in New Delhi from 13 October to 15 October under the theme, A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders and investors to discuss the changing balance of economic and geopolitical influence.





ANI







