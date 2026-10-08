



Hical Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Aerosystems to explore the creation of a joint venture for manufacturing complex systems for the Dassault Rafale program in India.





The proposed venture would focus on producing sophisticated equipment for Rafale aircraft supplied under the Make in India initiative. These systems would include complex fluid and fuel systems, along with related assemblies that are critical to aircraft performance and reliability.





The agreement highlights the growing role of Indian industry within global aerospace and defence supply chains and reinforces Safran Aerosystems' commitment to expanding collaboration with capable private-sector manufacturers in India.





According to Joel Berkoukchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Fluid & Fuel Systems Division at Safran Aerosystems, the proposed partnership reflects the company's long-term commitment to India and the development of its private aerospace ecosystem.





He noted that programs such as Rafale require deep, high-quality and scalable supply chains, and that Hical's expanding manufacturing footprint, including its new Devanahalli facility, will help support advanced manufacturing requirements for complex fuel and fluid systems and other critical equipment.





The MoU builds upon Hical's increasing involvement in the Rafale ecosystem. The company has already been selected to work directly with Dassault Aviation on control systems for the Rafale program.





The joint venture would provide Hical with an opportunity to broaden its role in complex aerospace systems manufacturing and support India's efforts to move higher up the aerospace value chain under the Make in India initiative.





The announcement comes alongside a significant expansion of Hical's aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The company recently inaugurated a new aerospace manufacturing facility in Devanahalli near Bangalore.





The expansion is part of Hical's broader strategy to develop the scale, technical capability and manufacturing depth needed to support increasingly sophisticated aerospace and defence programmes serving both domestic and international customers.





Yashas Jaiveer, Managing Director of Hical Technologies, said the MoU represents an important milestone as the company advances into complex systems manufacturing for demanding aerospace platforms such as Rafale.





He stated that combining Safran Aerosystems' technological expertise with Hical's growing manufacturing presence in India will support the Make in India vision and demonstrate that critical aerospace systems can be designed, industrialised and manufactured competitively in India for global markets.





The proposed collaboration aligns with India's wider objective of strengthening domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities, increasing indigenous value addition and developing a globally competitive aerospace supply chain.





It also complements ongoing efforts by international aerospace companies to expand industrial partnerships in India as the country seeks greater participation in high-value aerospace and defence production.





Hical Technologies is a Bangalore-based aerospace and defence manufacturer specialising in high-precision electromechanical systems. The company supplies leading global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers and is recognised for its engineering capabilities, quality standards and reliability.





The company plays a significant role in India's expanding aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and contributes to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by supporting indigenous capabilities across advanced aerospace and defence platforms.





ANI







