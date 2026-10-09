



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to retain its Mirage-2000 'Vajra' fighter fleet in frontline service until 2038-2039, extending the aircraft's planned retirement date by roughly three to four years.





The move is intended to prevent a capability gap as several next-generation combat aircraft programs continue to face delayed induction timelines.





The extension reflects growing pressure on the IAF's fighter force structure. The service currently operates approximately 31 fighter squadrons, significantly below its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons, a shortfall that has become increasingly important amid evolving regional security requirements.





A major factor behind the decision is the slower-than-expected arrival of replacement platforms. The indigenous Tejas Mk1A, Tejas Mk2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programs are expected to play central roles in future force modernisation, but revised schedules have compelled the IAF to continue relying on proven legacy aircraft for a longer period.





The service-life extension also helps counter the impact of the planned withdrawal of the SEPECAT Jaguar fleet. Around 115-120 Jaguars are expected to leave service between 2028 and 2031 as ageing engines, dwindling spare parts availability and increasing maintenance challenges make long-term operation progressively more difficult.





By retaining the Mirage-2000, the IAF gains a dependable bridge capability during a critical transition period. The aircraft remains one of the force's most respected multi-role platforms and continues to provide valuable air-defence and precision-strike capabilities.





Sustaining the fleet beyond 2035 has been made possible through continued backing from Dassault Aviation. The French manufacturer has reportedly committed to providing long-term technical assistance, maintenance support and logistical expertise, helping ensure the aircraft remain operational into the late 2030s.





India is also exploring the acquisition of retired French Mirage-2000 airframes to serve as sources of critical spare parts. Such aircraft could provide structural components, landing gear assemblies and hydraulic systems that are becoming harder to obtain through conventional supply channels.





The Mirage-2000 fleet has already undergone substantial upgrades, including the integration of RDY-2 radar systems, improved avionics and MICA beyond-visual-range missiles. These enhancements have helped preserve the aircraft's combat relevance despite its age.





The fighter's operational reputation remains strong within the IAF. Mirage-2000 aircraft played a decisive role during the 1999 Kargil War and later formed the backbone of the 2019 Balakot precision-strike mission, underlining their continued value as reliable strike platforms.





More broadly, the decision highlights the delicate balance facing Indian air-power planners. While the IAF continues to pursue new-generation aircraft such as the TEJAS MK-2, AMCA and additional modern combat platforms, extending the Mirage-2000 fleet offers a practical solution for maintaining combat readiness until sufficient replacements become available.





Agencies







