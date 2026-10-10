



The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) just hours after Indian-origin South African jurist and former ICC judge Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.





In a fact sheet released on Friday, the Trump administration said the measures were being taken under an executive order titled Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court, arguing that the court poses a threat to US sovereignty and American citizens.





Washington stated that it had already sanctioned 17 individuals under the executive order and was now extending action directly against the ICC. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move was intended to encourage allied countries within the court to help address longstanding American concerns.





The sanctions block all ICC property and interests in property located in the United States or held by US persons. Such assets must be reported to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.





The measures also prohibit transactions by US persons, or transactions conducted within or passing through the United States, involving the property or interests of blocked entities unless specifically authorised.





At the same time, the US Treasury Department issued several general licences permitting certain activities involving the court. These include a 180-day authorisation for specific operations necessary to maintain the ICC’s functioning, as well as exemptions covering selected information technology services, the court’s pension arrangements and matters relating to detainees.





The announcement came on the same day that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Pillay in recognition of her contribution to peace, international law and accountability for serious international crimes.





The committee praised her courage, integrity and commitment to strengthening the global legal order, stating that she had played a pivotal role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The award also arrives at a time when international legal institutions face increasing political pressure globally.





Pillay previously served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and has held judicial positions on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the ICC.





She recently chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and is currently serving as a judge at the International Court of Justice in the genocide case brought against Myanmar.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the US decision, describing the ICC as a political body rather than a genuine court. He praised President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio for taking what he called a critical step in defending national sovereignty and democratic states.





ANI







