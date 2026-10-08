



India and Canada have agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation across a wide range of security challenges, including transnational organised crime, terrorism, violent extremism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, cybercrime, extortion and the extradition of criminal offenders.





The agreement emerged from the latest India-Canada National Security Adviser-level Security Dialogue held in New Delhi. The talks formed part of an ongoing bilateral security engagement aimed at enhancing cooperation on shared security concerns.





At the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Canada's Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, David Morrison, visited India from 5 to 7 October. The latest round followed previous security dialogues held in New Delhi in September 2025 and Ottawa in February 2026.





Both sides acknowledged the direction provided by their respective Prime Ministers during meetings in New Delhi in March 2026 and on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian in June 2026. Those interactions have helped shape a broader effort to stabilise and expand bilateral cooperation after a period of diplomatic strain.





India and Canada expressed satisfaction with the sustained and constructive engagement seen over the past year. The two countries highlighted mutual trust, respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.





The discussions also covered economic and strategic cooperation. Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to boost trade and investment ties. They further recognised the growing potential for a substantive bilateral defence relationship aligned with the vision of their national leadership.





During the dialogue, officials reviewed progress in security and law-enforcement cooperation, including implementation of the shared Security Work Plan adopted in February 2026. That framework serves as a roadmap for collaboration on national security and law-enforcement priorities.





The two countries agreed to deepen practical cooperation against organised criminal networks, terrorist threats and extremist activities. Discussions also focused on tackling illegal trafficking networks, cyber-enabled crime and cross-border extortion operations.





India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to identifying new areas for collaboration, including the possible establishment of structured dialogues on cyber security and economic security. Such mechanisms are intended to support regular exchanges on emerging threats and shared strategic interests.





Both governments agreed to strengthen existing institutional arrangements and create additional communication channels where necessary. The objective is to facilitate quicker information-sharing and more streamlined coordination on matters of mutual concern.





The dialogue also included an exchange of views on regional and global developments, reflecting the broader strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.





The latest meeting builds on the February 2026 dialogue in Ottawa, where both countries agreed to station security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each other's countries. They also adopted the shared work plan that continues to guide bilateral cooperation.





The Ottawa discussions had concentrated on practical measures to combat the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursor chemicals, transnational organised crime networks, cyber security threats, fraud and immigration-related enforcement challenges.





Earlier, in September 2025, Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart, Nathalie G. Drouin, held a regular bilateral security dialogue in New Delhi. Their discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence exchanges and efforts to combat organised crime, with both sides agreeing to reinforce existing security mechanisms.





The latest engagement reflects continuing efforts by India and Canada to rebuild trust, restore momentum in bilateral relations and expand cooperation across security, economic and strategic domains while addressing mutual concerns through closer institutional collaboration.





Agencies







