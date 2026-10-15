



India has reaffirmed its long-standing position in favour of stability in global energy markets amid the newly announced diesel supply agreement between the United States and Russia. At the same time, New Delhi has confirmed that it has formally conveyed its concerns to Washington regarding the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 (SRIA).





Responding to questions about whether the US position reflects a contradiction, given its criticism of India's purchases of Russian crude while pursuing its own diesel imports from Russia, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal avoided commenting on the commercial arrangement itself. Instead, he stressed India's consistent advocacy for stable and predictable global energy markets.





Jaiswal also confirmed that India has directly communicated its concerns to the US administration regarding the SRIA legislation, highlighting New Delhi's reservations about the potential impact of the law on international energy trade and broader bilateral relations.





The debate surrounding SRIA comes as India evaluates the implications of expanding US measures aimed at Russia's energy sector and at countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and gas. The legislation establishes a framework for additional sanctions, import duties and trade restrictions linked to Russia, while also extending economic measures related to Iran.





Its provisions target Russia's petroleum and military industries, government officials, financial institutions and vessels allegedly involved in bypassing restrictions on Russian crude exports. The law grants the US President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries continuing to buy Russian energy under specified circumstances, although such tariffs are not applied automatically.





For India, the legislation is particularly significant because Russia has become a major source of crude imports in recent years, helping the country manage energy costs while supporting supply security. New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that its energy decisions are guided by national interests and the need to ensure affordable energy supplies.





The latest developments coincide with an announcement by US President Donald Trump that Russia will immediately supply more than 3,00,000 tons of diesel to the United States. A further 5,00,000 tons are expected in November, followed by an additional 1 million tons, with another 3 million tons potentially supplied thereafter, depending on the condition of Russian refining facilities.





Trump described the arrangement as a major agreement and publicly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for committing substantial diesel supplies to the US market. He said the shipments would bring significant volumes of fuel into the country and described the deal as highly beneficial for American energy needs.





Following discussions with Trump, Putin stated that increased Russian supplies of oil and petroleum products to both the United States and wider global markets could have a positive effect on the world economy. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the leaders also discussed issues relating to Ukraine and Iran during their conversation.





ANI







