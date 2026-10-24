



India is accelerating a major transformation of its defence architecture as it adapts to emerging challenges ranging from cyber threats to drone warfare. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the country is simultaneously expanding domestic missile production and developing an indigenous Artificial Intelligence layer tailored specifically for military requirements.





Speaking at the Agrasar Bharat Manch event in New Delhi, Singh said India has already made substantial progress in creating a comprehensive multi-layered air defence network capable of responding to modern battlefield threats.





A central element of this effort is the creation of a sovereign military AI ecosystem. Singh stressed that AI is increasingly becoming critical for decision support, target acquisition, data fusion and the rapid integration of information into what military planners describe as a sensor-to-shooter loop.





“In the area of AI, because the use of AI as a way of decision support, target acquisition, you know, data fusion leading to a you know sensor to shoot a loop. That the kind of data that it involves is such that we have to develop our own AI layer for our military AI layer for our services.”





According to Singh, the government is working closely with the IndiaAI Mission to secure the computing infrastructure required for such systems. He noted that compute resources are already being procured and that defence authorities intend to leverage the capabilities of private-sector partners selected under the national AI initiative.





“We are working with the AI mission to develop that compute. For that is already being procured, and we intend to sort of piggyback on some of these private industry partners who have already been selected by the AI mission to help develop that AI layer for our armed forces.”





The emphasis on indigenous development stems from concerns surrounding technological sovereignty and the protection of highly sensitive military data. Singh argued that some critical technologies are too important to depend on overseas suppliers.





“Because nobody else will give you that technology, or because it's too critical a technology to rely on foreign companies. We intend to do it ourselves to the extent we can, but of course collaboration with friendly foreign countries will not be ruled out.”





The Defence Secretary also highlighted India's progress in integrating its air defence infrastructure through the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which serves as the country's networked airspace management backbone.





He said the IACCS is fully connected across radar networks, ground installations, aerial platforms and air defence systems, creating a unified operational picture and supporting the broader vision of a layered indigenous air defence shield.





“India has taken early steps in that direction, our Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which is our airspace control system, is fully networked across platforms, across radar ground level, across our aerial platforms, and across our air defence systems.”





Singh explained that while India continues replacing ageing equipment with more advanced systems, the nature of modern warfare has unexpectedly increased the value of certain legacy platforms. Older air defence guns, once regarded as outdated, have regained relevance after being upgraded with modern radar and networking technologies.





Their renewed usefulness is largely driven by economics. Employing expensive interceptor missiles, which may cost between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore each, against relatively inexpensive drones is often inefficient. Modernised anti-aircraft guns provide a lower-cost option for countering large volumes of unmanned threats.





The Defence Secretary pointed to the growing challenge posed by mass-produced kamikaze drones and loitering munitions, which can threaten high-value military assets at a fraction of the cost of conventional missile systems.





To address this changing reality, India is placing greater emphasis on boosting domestic production of conventional ballistic missiles and other precision weapons. Singh argued that larger production runs would reduce unit costs while ensuring adequate stockpiles for future contingencies.





“Increasing the scale of production of ballistic missiles is also quite critical because then you bring down the cost, which is what the Iranians have shown as well.”





He revealed that one of the first decisions taken during his tenure as Chairman of DRDO was to place conventional missile technologies developed over the years into the public domain for wider industrial participation.





As part of this strategy, technology transfers have already been provided, or are being processed, for a broad range of missile systems. Singh said nearly 17 major private and public-sector companies are involved in either acquiring production technologies or preparing to do so.





He emphasised that future conflicts are likely to require significantly larger quantities of drones, missiles and precision-guided weapons than previously anticipated. Building industrial surge capacity, therefore, is not only necessary for wartime readiness but also an important component of long-term deterrence.





The broader initiative reflects India's ongoing shift towards self-reliance in advanced defence technologies, with policymakers increasingly seeking domestic ownership of critical technologies, intellectual property, software and production capabilities.





Alongside AI, missile manufacturing and integrated air defence networks, the wider modernisation drive is also expected to strengthen India's preparedness for technology-driven warfare in the decades ahead.





Agencies







