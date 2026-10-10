



India is set to make its first appearance with a dedicated national pavilion at the Euronaval exhibition in France, marking a notable step in the country's expanding maritime and naval industry outreach. Around 10 Indian companies are expected to participate, showcasing capabilities across shipbuilding, naval systems, electronics, sensors and software.





Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Euronaval General Commissioner Guillaume Merveilleux du Vignaux said organisers were pleased to welcome Indian participants for the first time.





The Indian pavilion will bring together companies representing a broad cross-section of the country's naval and maritime sector, including major shipyards and technology firms.





The exhibition will take place from 3 to 6 November and is expected to attract about 700 companies, reflecting a significant rise in participation compared with previous editions. Euronaval is regarded as one of the world's leading naval and maritime security exhibitions, bringing together defence manufacturers, naval delegations, industry leaders and technology developers.





Du Vignaux said India's presence highlights growing opportunities for industrial cooperation between Indian companies and partners from France and other participating nations. He noted that the exhibition provides a platform for collaboration in shipbuilding, maritime systems, advanced technologies and naval capabilities.





Emphasising the strength of India-France naval relations, he described the partnership as longstanding and built on shared strategic interests, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.





Cooperation, he said, extends beyond naval exercises to include defence equipment, operational interoperability and industrial collaboration.





He pointed to the Scorpène-class submarine program and Rafale aircraft for carrier operations as prominent examples of French-origin platforms that have strengthened defence ties between the two countries.





Du Vignaux also underlined the importance of maritime security for India, noting that the country's vast coastline and expanding global role require the protection of maritime interests well beyond coastal waters. As a result, navies increasingly need vessels capable of sustained long-range operations while adapting to rapid technological advances.





According to him, naval warfare is entering a new phase in which large conventional warships will operate alongside smaller autonomous and unmanned systems.





He said future fleets are likely to combine powerful crewed platforms with autonomous assets, enhancing operational flexibility and overall capability.





The 2026 edition of Euronaval is expected to place particular emphasis on emerging technologies, including autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, cyber defence, electronic warfare and advanced maritime security solutions, reflecting the changing nature of naval operations and the growing importance of technological innovation at sea.





ANI







