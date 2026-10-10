



India has reiterated that the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) no longer holds relevance following the signing of the Simla Agreement in 1972, responding to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ recent visit to the mission’s office in Islamabad.





During the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed New Delhi’s long-standing position that the bilateral framework established by the Simla Agreement superseded the role originally assigned to UNMOGIP.





His remarks came after Guterres visited the UNMOGIP office in Islamabad on 6 October as part of an official visit to Pakistan. During the trip, the UN Secretary-General also held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.





UNMOGIP was established in 1949 by the United Nations to observe and report on ceasefire arrangements between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir following the first Indo-Pakistani conflict.





India maintains that the organisation became redundant after the Simla Agreement was signed on 2 July 1972 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The agreement converted the ceasefire line into the Line of Control and committed both countries to resolving outstanding issues through bilateral negotiations and other mutually agreed peaceful means.





Under the accord, India and Pakistan agreed to respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, while refraining from the threat or use of force. Both sides also pledged not to unilaterally alter the prevailing situation pending a final settlement of unresolved matters and to avoid actions that could undermine peaceful relations.





India has consistently argued that all issues with Pakistan, including those relating to Jammu and Kashmir, must be addressed within the bilateral framework laid down by the Simla Agreement. New Delhi therefore regards UNMOGIP as having no operational role in the resolution of disputes between the two countries.





The United Nations, however, continues to maintain the observer mission, although its activities on the Indian side have remained severely limited for decades due to India's position on its relevance after 1972.





ANI







