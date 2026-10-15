



Scottish food and drink producers are being given direct support to expand their presence in India as a senior UK Government trade mission visits Delhi and Mumbai. The delegation includes Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, senior Cabinet ministers, leading industry bodies and businesses seeking to capitalise on the opportunities created by the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.





Representatives from Salmon Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association and well-known firms such as Walker’s Shortbread are participating in the mission. They are joined by Scottish entrepreneur and Apprentice star Mike Soutar, seven mayors from Northern England and a broad range of businesses from across the UK.





The visit follows the implementation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement on 15 July 2026. The agreement is expected to deliver a £190 million boost to Scotland’s economy and significantly improve market access for key Scottish exports.





One of the most significant changes is the reduction in Indian tariffs on Scotch whisky, which will fall from 150% to 40% over a ten-year period. The agreement also lowers tariffs on products including salmon and soft drinks, helping Scottish exporters become more competitive in one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.





The UK Government is using the trade mission to help businesses translate the benefits of the agreement into commercial success. Support includes facilitating access to regulators, providing market intelligence, creating networking opportunities and arranging introductions with senior Indian decision-makers.





India remains the largest whisky market in the world by volume. According to industry figures, more than 220 million bottles of Scotch whisky are exported annually. The sector supports around 41,000 jobs in Scotland and a further 25,000 across the UK through farming, distilling, manufacturing and logistics activities.





During the three-day visit, Douglas Alexander is scheduled to meet Indian ministers, regulators and business leaders to strengthen trade links and encourage greater commercial engagement between Scottish and Indian companies.





Alexander said the UK Government had secured practical gains for Scottish exporters by reducing tariffs through the India trade deal and that the next priority was ensuring businesses convert those advantages into investment, contracts and long-term growth.





He also argued that Scotland benefits from the UK’s diplomatic reach and economic influence in major overseas markets, with export growth and inward investment helping to support jobs and economic expansion at home.





Mike Soutar, a member of the UK Government’s Board of Trade, highlighted Scotland’s internationally recognised products, including salmon, whisky and shortbread, and said direct engagement with Indian businesses could help unlock new export opportunities and support communities across Scotland.





The ministerial delegation also includes Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Angela Eagle, underlining the UK Government’s wider economic and trade priorities in India.





Alongside food and drink, the mission is promoting collaboration in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence-related industries.





Alexander is expected to meet representatives from Scottish life sciences business Microbira, which maintains a substantial presence in India and forms part of the growing scientific and innovation links between the two countries.





He will also engage with Piramal Pharma, the Indian pharmaceutical company that employs more than 300 people at its drug development and manufacturing facility in Grangemouth. The company invested £45 million in the site in 2023, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Scotland.





The visit will additionally include discussions with Rolls-Royce, which operates significant aerospace and defence manufacturing activities in Scotland and works with India’s military on advanced defence equipment programmes.





The trade mission reflects the UK Government’s broader strategy of converting the new UK-India trade agreement into tangible commercial outcomes, while strengthening economic ties with one of the world’s largest and fastest-expanding markets.





Agencies







