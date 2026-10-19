



The Ministry of Defence has formally begun the process of acquiring a new class of ship-launched loitering munitions for the Indian Navy, issuing a Request for Information (RFI) as the first stage of the procurement process. The capability is intended to provide naval warships with a long-range, sea-based precision strike option.





Known as Medium Range Loitering Munitions, these systems are often described as ‘kamikaze’ drones. Unlike conventional missiles, they can be launched towards a target area, remain airborne while searching for targets, and then dive onto a selected objective in a terminal attack. This enables them to combine surveillance and precision-strike functions in a single platform.





Under the Navy’s requirements, the munition must be capable of operating at ranges exceeding 1,000 km, remain airborne for at least nine hours, cruise at speeds above 75 knots and achieve terminal attack speeds exceeding 200 knots. The system must also be able to operate at altitudes up to 15,000 feet while maintaining a low radar signature.





The proposed weapon is required to carry an electro-optical and infrared seeker incorporating both day and thermal imaging capabilities. This sensor package will support navigation, intelligence gathering, surveillance, target identification and terminal guidance in both daylight and darkness.





A forward-mounted warhead will be employed for the strike phase, allowing engagement of both maritime and land-based targets. The Navy is seeking a versatile weapon capable of attacking ships, coastal facilities and other high-value objectives.





To improve survivability in contested environments, the munition must be capable of autonomous navigation between pre-programmed coordinates. If communication links are disrupted, it should automatically proceed towards the last known position of its controller and, if control cannot be restored, divert safely to a designated termination point rather than continue uncontrolled.





The requirement also includes the ability to transfer control of a munition already in flight between different ships, command stations or shore-based operators. This would allow one platform to launch the weapon while another provides targeting information and guides the final attack.





Additional requirements reported in the RFI include canister-based launch arrangements, radio-frequency and satellite communications links, and the ability for mission control systems to manage multiple munitions simultaneously. The design must also be capable of operating in navigation-denied or electronically contested environments.





The move reflects a broader international trend in naval warfare. Loitering munitions have gained prominence following their extensive use in recent conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, where they have demonstrated the ability to deliver precision effects at comparatively low cost.





For navies, ship-mounted loitering munitions offer an economical long-range strike capability that can be redirected in flight and employed against time-sensitive targets without committing crewed aircraft or expending more costly cruise missiles.





The program will proceed under India's Defence Acquisition Procedure, with priority expected for domestic industry through the Buy (Indian-IDDM), Buy (Indian) and Buy & Make (Indian) categories. This aligns with the government's continued emphasis on strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The requirement could create opportunities for several Indian companies already developing long-range loitering munition systems, including platforms designed for extended endurance and precision strike missions, as the Navy seeks a domestically produced capability capable of meeting its demanding operational requirements.





Agencies







