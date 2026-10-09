



Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, a South African jurist of Indian-Tamil origin, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 for her lifelong efforts to promote peace, justice and the rule of international law.





The 85-year-old legal pioneer was honoured by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for expanding the influence and reach of international law and for helping strengthen global legal institutions during a period of growing international instability.





Announcing the award in Stockholm, Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes described Pillay as a figure who has significantly broadened the scope and impact of international law. He said her work has helped build a more comprehensive global legal order and remains a source of hope for those striving for a more peaceful world.





The committee emphasised that the award comes at a time when wars and conflicts are increasing worldwide and when courts and institutions responsible for upholding international law face mounting political pressure. It stressed that peaceful conflict resolution depends on respect for international legal frameworks and accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.





Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1941, Pillay is the daughter of Narrainsamy Naidoo and Santhama Naidoo. Her grandparents arrived in South Africa from India as indentured labourers during the 1890s to work on sugar plantations.





Raised in modest circumstances during apartheid, Pillay confronted racial discrimination from an early age. The daughter of a bus driver, she went on to become one of South Africa’s most distinguished legal figures and human rights advocates.





In 1967, she became the first woman to establish a law practice in South Africa’s Natal Province. She later became the first non-white woman to found her own law firm and the first non-white woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court.





Throughout her legal career, Pillay defended opponents of apartheid and championed the rights of marginalised communities. Her early work included representing anti-apartheid activists and challenging discriminatory policies in South Africa.





In 1995, she was appointed to the High Court of South Africa. Four years later, she joined the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she eventually served as both judge and president.





Her work at the Rwanda tribunal helped establish landmark legal precedents, including recognition that sexual violence, rape and incitement through propaganda could constitute crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.





Pillay later served as a judge at the International Criminal Court before becoming the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.





She also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and played a prominent role in major international investigations involving alleged human rights violations.





Currently, Pillay serves as a judge at the International Court of Justice in proceedings concerning allegations of genocide against Myanmar.





The Nobel Committee praised her judicial independence, integrity, expertise and courage, stating that her career demonstrates how legal institutions can help prevent violence, protect victims and promote lasting peace.





The Nobel Peace Prize, widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious honours, marks its 125th anniversary this year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee considered 287 nominations for the 2026 award, slightly more than a quarter of which were organisations.





The committee traditionally evaluates candidates on their contribution to lasting peace, international co-operation and the strengthening of institutions that support those objectives.





Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for her efforts to advance democratic change in Venezuela and sustain democratic values during a period of political turmoil.





Agencies







