



India has strengthened its presence in Central Asia’s defence sector by exporting its indigenously developed Akash air-defence missile system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.





The sales represent a significant step in New Delhi’s ambition to become a major global arms exporter and expand its strategic influence beyond South Asia.





Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently confirmed the deals, describing the Akash system as one of India’s notable defence export successes. The agreements also indicate growing international interest in Indian military technology.





Developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously. The system incorporates electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities, enabling it to operate effectively in environments affected by jamming and electronic warfare.





The missile can intercept aerial targets flying between 100 metres and 20km in altitude and has an operational engagement range of approximately 4.5km to 25km. Each missile measures 5.87 metres in length, weighs about 710kg and uses command guidance for target engagement. India has also introduced enhanced variants, including Akash Prime and Akash-NG, featuring improved sensors, greater accuracy and upgraded performance.





The exports arrive at a time when India is seeking a greater share of Central Asia’s defence market, traditionally dominated by Russia. China has also expanded its military footprint in the region in recent years, making the area increasingly competitive for arms suppliers.





For Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the acquisition provides an opportunity to diversify defence procurement away from overwhelming reliance on Russian and Chinese equipment. Turkmenistan, which already operates several Chinese air-defence systems, is expected to integrate Akash into the intermediate layer of its air-defence network.





For Moscow, India’s expanding role may be viewed as a more acceptable alternative than a deeper shift by Central Asian states towards Western or NATO military suppliers. However, the growing presence of Indian military hardware near China’s western frontier may be less welcome in Beijing, particularly as China seeks to strengthen its position as a leading defence supplier across Central Asia.





India’s defence export strategy is being supported by policy reforms, manufacturing incentives and dedicated defence industrial corridors aimed at boosting production capacity and international competitiveness.





Despite the impact of the Ukraine conflict on Russian weapons exports, Russia remains the principal arms supplier to Central Asia. However, Chinese defence manufacturers have increased their market share, particularly in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, while several regional states are pursuing more diversified procurement strategies.





Kazakhstan continues to purchase substantial quantities of Russian military hardware, and Tajikistan remains heavily dependent on Russian equipment and support. Armenia, meanwhile, has increasingly turned towards alternative suppliers, including India and France, reducing its traditional dependence on Russia.





A major attraction of the Akash system is its combination of advanced air-defence capabilities and comparatively low acquisition costs. Strong domestic production lines and continued orders from India’s armed forces provide potential customers with confidence in long-term supply reliability, maintenance support, spare-part availability and training.





India also possesses extensive expertise in operating and maintaining Russian-origin military equipment. This creates opportunities for New Delhi to support Central Asian countries that continue to field significant quantities of Russian hardware, offering benefits to both suppliers and purchasers.





Unlike some major arms exporters, India is increasingly presenting itself as a defence partner that does not seek to create long-term strategic dependence through military sales. This positioning may appeal to countries aiming to maintain balanced foreign and security relationships.





Analysts believe the Akash system’s defensive nature enhances its export potential because it is less politically sensitive than offensive weapons platforms. The sales therefore reinforce India’s growing reputation as a credible and responsible defence exporter.





Russia’s need to prioritise missile production for domestic requirements has also created opportunities for Indian manufacturers. Following the acquisition of Akash systems, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan may explore additional purchases from India, including radar systems, artillery platforms and missile technologies.





The system’s combat credibility received further attention following its operational use during the brief India-Pakistan aerial confrontation in 2025. Real-world operational experience is viewed as an important factor for prospective buyers assessing military equipment.





Defence analysts argue that foreign sales of Akash will provide valuable operational feedback that can help India refine future export-oriented defence products and strengthen its position in international markets.





India’s strong diplomatic relations with Central Asian nations further support its ambitions in the region. Nevertheless, New Delhi recognises that establishing itself as a leading global arms exporter will be a gradual process requiring continued improvements in technology, production scale and after-sales support.





India is currently a relatively modest participant in the global arms export market, with annual defence exports worth approximately ₹33,600 crore in the most recent financial year. However, government efforts to expand indigenous defence manufacturing are expected to support long-term growth.





While India is unlikely to directly challenge Russia in markets where the two countries maintain close defence-industrial co-operation, particularly through joint projects such as the BrahMos missile program, competition with China is expected to become increasingly significant as both countries pursue greater influence across Asia’s emerging defence markets.





Agencies







