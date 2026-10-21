



Iran has firmly rejected any proposal to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile to a third country, delivering a clear message to Pakistan's Asim Munir during high-level talks in Tehran.





Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told Munir that not even a small quantity of enriched nuclear material would be allowed to leave Iran, describing the stockpile as a strategic national asset and a source of national wealth intended for domestic use.





The remarks came as Munir visited Tehran as part of Pakistan's renewed effort to mediate between Iran and the United States and revive stalled diplomatic negotiations between the two sides.





Rezaei also reiterated Iran's position that negotiations with Washington cannot resume until the United States takes practical steps to rebuild trust and fully addresses Tehran's conditions for renewed engagement.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced that stance during his meeting with Munir, insisting that dialogue cannot take place while the United States continues to apply pressure through threats and sanctions.





Pezeshkian argued that Washington must first remove those measures before meaningful discussions can begin, adding that many Iranians remain deeply sceptical of American intentions and fear that renewed negotiations could be followed by further military action.





Iranian Parliament Speaker and senior negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed the same message, stating that Tehran's position has not changed and that the United States must satisfy Iran's seven conditions before it can regain the country's confidence.





Ghalibaf further maintained that military pressure and threats would have no impact on Iran's long-term strategic decision-making.





Pakistan has emerged as an important intermediary between Tehran and Washington, yet its diplomatic efforts have struggled to gain momentum since an Islamabad-backed truce reached in June failed to produce a lasting settlement and was subsequently undermined by renewed tensions.





More recent indirect discussions between American and Iranian representatives on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly also failed to deliver a breakthrough, leaving the peace process effectively stalled.





The wider conflict traces its origins to a sharp escalation earlier this year involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which disrupted ongoing negotiations concerning Tehran's nuclear program.





Among Iran's principal demands are a ceasefire across the Middle East, the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad and the removal of sanctions targeting the country's oil sector. Additional Iranian positions reported in recent diplomatic exchanges include easing restrictions affecting maritime trade and regional shipping routes.





The dispute over Iran's nuclear activities remains one of the most significant obstacles to a broader agreement. Tehran has consistently rejected calls to surrender or export its enriched uranium stockpile, which is enriched to approximately 60 per cent, below weapons-grade levels but significantly above civilian requirements.





Iranian officials have previously indicated that technical adjustments to enrichment levels could be considered within Iran, but they continue to oppose removing nuclear material from the country.





The United States and its allies have imposed extensive sanctions on Iran for years, maintaining that Tehran seeks the capability to develop nuclear weapons. Iran continues to reject those allegations, insisting that its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful and domestic purposes.





Agencies







