



Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to undertake a three-day state visit to Pakistan from 20 to 22 October, becoming the first Maldivian president to visit the country in more than a decade.





The visit comes at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Maldives and Pakistan, which were established in 1966.





According to officials in Malé, Muizzu will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sharif and meet Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari. He will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers and senior officials.





The visit reflects Muizzu's "Maldives First" policy, which emphasises stronger regional partnerships and wider international engagement to support national development and economic progress.





Discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation across trade, investment, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.





Both sides are also expected to review regional and international developments of mutual interest, alongside broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.





A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will be held during the visit to encourage greater engagement between the private sectors of both countries and identify new opportunities for trade and investment.





Several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed, covering a range of sectors. Reports from Pakistan indicate that cooperation could also extend to areas such as maritime security, climate change and defence collaboration.





The visit carries significance beyond bilateral relations. Reports suggest that a prospective Maldives-Pakistan defence and military cooperation arrangement could draw close attention in New Delhi, particularly given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region.





For India, the development comes against the backdrop of its continued efforts to maintain stability and influence in its maritime neighbourhood. New Delhi has recently provided economic assistance to Maldives, including the rollover of a ₹3,000 crore currency swap facility aimed at supporting the island nation's financial position.





Another aspect attracting attention is Muizzu's support for reviving the long-stalled South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation process.





Any renewed push for SAARC inevitably intersects with the continuing political and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, which have constrained the organisation's effectiveness for years.





While the visit primarily centres on economic and diplomatic cooperation, it also highlights Maldives' broader strategy of diversifying regional partnerships and engaging multiple partners simultaneously.





For India, the evolving relationship between Malé and Islamabad will be watched closely, particularly if it results in deeper security or defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean.





Agencies







