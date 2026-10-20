



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India, with New Delhi describing the trip as an important opportunity to further strengthen cooperation under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





Rubio was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. He was received at the airport by Maharashtra Minister for Culture, Electronics, IT and AI Ashish Shelar.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit would help advance collaboration across a broad range of sectors, reflecting the growing depth of engagement between India and the United States.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Rubio's arrival and noted that the visit provides both countries with an opportunity to build upon existing cooperation and explore new areas of partnership.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor also expressed optimism about the visit, stating that he looked forward to productive discussions and further strengthening bilateral ties between Washington and New Delhi.





A key engagement during the visit is Rubio's meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The talks are expected to focus on energy, trade, investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.





According to the MEA, the two leaders will also exchange views on major regional and international developments, highlighting the increasingly global scope of India-US cooperation.





Indian officials have emphasised that the visit will help sustain regular high-level engagement between the two countries while advancing shared strategic priorities across economic, technological and security domains.





The discussions come as both nations continue working to expand economic ties, strengthen technological collaboration and deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent diplomatic engagement has also focused on enhancing energy security, commercial investment and resilient supply chains.





After completing his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio is scheduled to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where discussions are expected to centre on enhanced energy cooperation. The US State Department has indicated that the India leg of the visit will include talks on strengthening the strategic partnership, reviewing regional and global developments, and exploring opportunities for greater commercial and energy collaboration.





The visit underscores the sustained momentum in India-US relations and reflects the commitment of both countries to further expand cooperation across trade, investment, defence, energy and advanced technology sectors.





ANI







