



India has firmly rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Baghdad resolutions on Kashmir, arguing that the 57-member bloc continues to single out India while overlooking growing unrest and political tensions in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The Ministry of External Affairs described the OIC's references to India as "malicious, biased and false", accusing Pakistan of using the organisation as a platform to promote its own political agenda. New Delhi reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and maintained that matters relating to the region are strictly internal issues.





India also drew attention to allegations of violence, repression and restrictions faced by civilian protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. By highlighting these concerns, New Delhi questioned the OIC's consistency on human rights and challenged whether the organisation applies equal standards when assessing developments across different countries.





The dispute has once again pushed Kashmir to the centre of regional geopolitics, reviving debate surrounding the broader India-Pakistan conflict and diplomatic tensions in South Asia. While the OIC reaffirmed its long-standing position on Kashmir and repeated its opposition to India's abrogation of Article 370, India rejected external commentary on the issue and emphasised its sovereign right to manage its own affairs.





At the same time, reports of demonstrations and unrest in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have intensified scrutiny of Pakistan's internal challenges. Critics argue that international organisations should address all allegations of instability, political repression and human rights concerns with equal urgency, regardless of the country involved.





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has continued to place strong emphasis on national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. Discussions surrounding the Indian Armed Forces, defence preparedness and Operation Sindoor remain central to New Delhi's strategic outlook amid persistent tensions with Pakistan.





Despite heightened rhetoric and diplomatic disagreements, current developments should not be interpreted as evidence of an imminent India-Pakistan war.





However, the ongoing exchange of accusations highlights the fragile nature of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and the wider strategic implications for regional security.





As diplomatic statements continue and international attention remains focused on Kashmir, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, observers will be closely watching whether the OIC responds to concerns raised by India with the same level of attention it has traditionally devoted to Kashmir.





The broader debate centres on consistency, credibility and the application of uniform standards in addressing regional disputes and human rights issues.





Agencies







