



What began as a suspected narcotics interception operation in Rajasthan's border region turned into the discovery of a major terror-linked consignment containing high-grade explosives, ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms and ammunition.





As per a NDTV report, investigators believe the material may have been intended for a terrorist attack during the festive season or ahead of elections in Punjab, although the intended target has not yet been identified.

The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which has frequently dealt with drone-based smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border, was tracking what was initially believed to be another cross-border drug consignment in the Sri Ganganagar sector.





Instead, security personnel uncovered a cache of explosives, weapons and remote-detonation equipment that has triggered a multi-agency counter-terror investigation.





According to investigators, three drones reportedly launched from locations between five and 10 kilometres inside Pakistan crossed into Indian airspace during the intervening night of 12 and 13 October. The drones dropped multiple packets in a field near village 12 KD in the Raola area of Sri Ganganagar district, roughly five kilometres from the international border.





Acting on intelligence inputs, ANTF personnel maintained surveillance around the drop zone and intercepted two young men who arrived under the cover of darkness to collect the packages. Both suspects are approximately 19 years old.





The recovered consignment contained three packets carrying a total of 7.75 kg of RDX, sophisticated IEDs, a timer device, detonation circuits, remote-explosion equipment, batteries, two Turkish-made Zigana pistols and 867 cartridges.





ANTF Inspector General Vikas Kumar stated that the devices were effectively complete bombs that only required final circuit connections before use. The explosives were reportedly packed with shrapnel, significantly increasing their destructive potential.





The devices were considered dangerous enough for a specialised bomb disposal squad to be deployed to neutralise them safely. Subsequent reports indicate that explosive material and detonators recovered during the operation were destroyed through a controlled disposal process.





Investigators also found evidence of sophisticated concealment methods. The RDX was packed inside airtight, multi-layered compartments and cushioned with tubes to minimise damage during the drone drop while also making detection more difficult.





The two arrested suspects have been identified as Lakhwinder from Ferozepur and his cousin Sukhwinder from Jalandhar in Punjab.





Investigators allege that the pair are also wanted in connection with a grenade attack on the Jalalabad police station in Punjab's Fazilka district on 13 September 2026. The accused have reportedly told investigators that they were acting on instructions from a relative identified only as RS, who allegedly directed them to retrieve the cross-border consignment.





For more than a month, the two men had reportedly been working at a farm near village 12 KD. Investigators believe they posed as agricultural labourers while monitoring the movements of BSF personnel and other security agencies operating near the border.





Sources indicate the pair may not have known the ultimate destination of the explosives and weapons. Investigators suspect they were being used as couriers within a compartmentalised network designed to conceal the identities of senior operatives and end users.





The suspects had allegedly received basic firearms training and were reportedly instructed to use weapons if required during the operation.





During questioning, the accused reportedly disclosed contact with three Pakistan-based individuals identified as Umar Chacha, Dungar Chacha and Shah Pathan. Investigators believe communications were conducted through social media platforms and conference calls.





Authorities are continuing efforts to identify and locate the Punjab-based handler known as RS, who is believed to be related to both arrested men and may have played a key role in coordinating the operation. Security agencies are also attempting to determine whether the consignment was intended for use in Rajasthan or was destined for another state. At present, investigators say the arrested men did not know the final destination or intended target.





The seizure comes amid growing concerns over the use of drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics, weapons and explosives along India's western frontier. Security agencies have recorded multiple drone-linked interdictions in Rajasthan in recent years, prompting expanded surveillance and anti-drone measures.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Rajasthan Police's anti-terror task force have now joined the investigation. Authorities are examining the origin, intended destination and wider network behind the operation, while the accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, among other provisions.





Agencies







