



Pakistan has publicly confirmed that its military personnel are already deployed in Saudi Arabia in a range of operational roles, as security concerns intensify following an increase in Houthi missile and drone attacks on the Gulf kingdom.





Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Pakistani forces are present in Saudi Arabia across multiple capabilities and domains. While he declined to disclose troop numbers, locations or specific responsibilities, he said such information remains classified for security reasons.





The confirmation comes shortly after Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia moved forward with implementing the Makkah defence pact, which was signed in August. The agreement establishes a collective deterrence framework under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.





Chaudhry emphasised that the trilateral arrangement did not emerge in isolation, pointing to long-standing diplomatic, political, military and people-to-people ties between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.





He stressed that any military involvement by Pakistan would be defensive in nature and focused solely on protecting Saudi Arabia. He also noted that countries involved in military operations do not normally reveal how and where their forces may be employed.





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan likewise underscored that the pact is purely defensive and does not authorise member states to conduct offensive operations against other countries or deploy forces abroad for attack missions.





The developments follow a sharp escalation in Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. Recent missile and drone strikes reportedly targeted Saudi airports, resulting in casualties and raising concerns about regional stability.





The Iran-backed Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, recently consolidated their position by taking control of the strategically significant Bab al-Mandeb Strait from forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognised government. The waterway is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and carrying a substantial share of global trade and energy shipments.





In response to the worsening security situation, the Strategic Political and Defence Committee of the Makkah Alliance convened an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this week.





Following the meeting, the committee announced an immediate move towards implementing the pact's collective defence commitments, including the rapid provision and deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities within Saudi Arabia.





The statement did not specify troop levels, operational timelines or deployment details.





Pakistan was represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.





After the discussions, Asif indicated that both Pakistan and Turkey already have a presence in the operational theatre. However, he clarified that Saudi forces remain the only troops directly engaged in combat operations.





According to Asif, Pakistani and Turkish forces are currently providing support functions, with Pakistan contributing reconnaissance and related assistance to strengthen Saudi defensive capabilities.





The latest developments build on a broader pattern of defence cooperation among the three countries. Military leaders from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia met in Riyadh last month to assess regional security challenges and coordination mechanisms, laying the groundwork for the current phase of defence collaboration.





The evolving situation reflects growing concerns over Red Sea security, regional missile threats and the protection of critical infrastructure, all of which have elevated defence coordination between Islamabad, Ankara and Riyadh.





PTI







