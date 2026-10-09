



South Korea has successfully flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon, marking a significant advance in the country's efforts to strengthen its conventional military capabilities.





The weapon is designed to travel at least five times the speed of sound while evading existing missile defence systems, potentially providing Seoul with a powerful new strategic asset.





President Lee Jae Myung attended the test and described it as a major step forward for South Korea's national security. The government stated that the trial met its primary objectives, although it did not disclose the location of the launch.





According to officials, the weapon separated from its booster rocket at the planned altitude before descending towards its target. During flight, it successfully carried out both vertical and horizontal manoeuvres and ultimately struck the designated test target.





Authorities said that, once fully operational, the hypersonic weapon would be capable of conducting surprise strikes against critical targets within the Korean Peninsula theatre of operations.





Lee emphasised that South Korea must secure its safety through its own capabilities. He also inspected the Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, the country's most powerful ballistic missile system currently in service.





The test comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Last month, three South Korean soldiers were injured in landmine explosions near the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.





South Korea's military and the United Nations Command concluded that the explosions were caused by mines planted by North Korea. Pyongyang has denied responsibility and mocked Seoul's demands for an apology.





Relations have further deteriorated as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to expand his nuclear weapons and missile development efforts while adopting an increasingly confrontational stance towards South Korea.





Pyongyang has also intensified weapons testing activities. On 3 October, North Korea launched what it described as a hypersonic intermediate-range missile. North Korean authorities claimed the missile travelled more than 1,000 kilometres before landing in waters near Japan.





Japan reported that the missile landed outside its Exclusive Economic Zone. South Korea assessed the flight distance at more than 700 kilometres, while Japan's Defence Ministry estimated approximately 680 kilometres.





Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of Kim Jong Un, argued that the differing flight assessments by South Korea and Japan demonstrated the limitations of their tracking capabilities and suggested they would struggle to intercept such missiles.





The latest developments also present a political challenge for Lee, who has traditionally supported engagement and dialogue with North Korea. His conciliatory approach has come under pressure amid growing public anger following the border mine incidents.





At the same time, Lee has advocated bolstering South Korea's independent conventional military strength while reducing reliance on the United States. His position gained attention after Washington scaled back a major joint military exercise with South Korea in August, with US President Donald Trump citing his positive relationship with Kim Jong Un.





The successful hypersonic weapons test places South Korea among a limited group of nations pursuing advanced manoeuvrable missile technologies, reflecting an increasingly competitive regional arms environment shaped by North Korea's expanding missile capabilities and broader security concerns across East Asia.





Agencies







