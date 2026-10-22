



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, with both leaders reviewing the full spectrum of India-Poland relations and exploring new opportunities to strengthen cooperation across several key sectors.





The discussions took place during Tusk’s official visit to India from 21 to 23 October. The visit is aimed at advancing the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and expanding collaboration in trade, defence, technology and other areas of shared interest.





Earlier in the day, Tusk paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Tusk on Thursday and exchanged views on ways to deepen bilateral engagement across a broad range of domains.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.”





He added, “Looked forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi today to advance our bilateral Strategic Partnership.”





Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He is accompanied by Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski, along with a business delegation seeking to expand economic and commercial engagement with India.





As part of his program, the Polish Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi before travelling to Bangalore on 23 October, where he will engage with leaders from India’s information technology and space sectors.





The visit comes at a significant moment in bilateral ties. India and Poland elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, providing fresh momentum for political, economic, technological and security cooperation between the two countries.





Tusk’s trip also carries historic significance, marking the first visit by a Polish Prime Minister to India since 2010 and underlining the growing importance both nations attach to strengthening long-term strategic relations.





Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said that both countries are seeking to raise annual bilateral trade from about $6 billion to USD 10 billion, with business forums expected to play an important role in connecting companies and encouraging new partnerships.





Burakowski also highlighted defence and space technology as major areas for future collaboration and noted that progress on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement could further boost economic engagement and investment between India and Poland.





ANI







