Prime Minister Modi with Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç and India head Sashi Mukundan





The partnership between India and Rolls-Royce has entered a new phase following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgiç in New Delhi, Rolls-Royce posted on its X handle.





The discussions centred on strengthening Rolls-Royce’s long-term strategic relationship with India and expanding the company’s role in supporting the country’s Viksit Bharat vision.





Both sides explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across a number of critical sectors, including energy, national security, connectivity, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and engineering.





The meeting also reflected India’s increasing importance within Rolls-Royce’s global growth strategy as the British engineering giant looks to expand its presence and capabilities in the country.





Our CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi today to discuss how Rolls-Royce is scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat, including expanding its GCC to be the largest globally, co-creating complex manufacturing and building high-value engineering capabilities. https://t.co/zTm5NcwL6Q — Rolls-Royce India (@RollsRoyceIndia) February 11, 2026





Rolls-Royce has already established a significant footprint in India through its activities in aerospace, defence, power systems and engineering services, and is seeking to broaden its engagement with Indian industry and talent.





The company has outlined ambitions to scale up operations in India, strengthen high-value engineering capabilities and support the development of complex manufacturing ecosystems.





Industry observers view the engagement as part of a wider push to expand technology collaboration between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in advanced manufacturing, industrial innovation and strategic sectors.





Rolls-Royce has also identified India as a key market for future growth, with the company increasingly focusing on local capability development, engineering excellence and long-term industrial partnerships.





The latest discussions underscore the potential for greater cooperation in high-technology industries while supporting India's drive for self-reliance, industrial modernisation and economic growth.





As India continues to prioritise indigenous manufacturing and advanced engineering under initiatives such as Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat, partnerships with global technology leaders such as Rolls-Royce are expected to play an increasingly important role in building domestic capabilities and strengthening the country's industrial base.





Agencies







