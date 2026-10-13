



Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy and Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong is undertaking a visit to India from 13 to 15 October as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and reinforce the longstanding relationship between the two countries.





His visit will include engagements in New Delhi and Chennai, where he is scheduled to meet government representatives, business leaders and institutional partners to advance economic collaboration and explore new areas of partnership.





In New Delhi on 13 and 14 October, Gan will hold discussions with senior Indian officials and industry figures. The meetings are aimed at enhancing trade, investment and broader economic links between Singapore and India, which have developed into one of the region’s most significant strategic economic partnerships.





He will then travel to Chennai on 15 October for engagements with business leaders and representatives of Singaporean companies operating in India. The discussions will focus on expanding commercial opportunities and strengthening cooperation in key growth sectors.





Tamil Nadu remains a particularly important partner for Singapore. As India’s second-largest state economy and a major industrial centre, it attracts significant Singaporean business interest across manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate and digital services.





During his time in Chennai, Gan will also visit ITE Education Services (ITEES), which is supporting the implementation of the National Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing.





The initiative is a bilateral project conducted under the Singapore Cooperation Program and reflects the growing emphasis on skills development and advanced industrial capabilities.





The visit forms part of Singapore’s wider efforts to reaffirm and expand its multifaceted relationship with India through closer engagement with governments, businesses and educational institutions.





While in New Delhi, Gan will also participate in the 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum. As a member of the forum’s Advisory Board, he is expected to join a panel examining how countries are pursuing greater self-sufficiency in an evolving global economic environment.





Gan is accompanied by officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, underscoring the significance Singapore places on deepening economic engagement with India and supporting future growth opportunities between the two nations.





ANI







