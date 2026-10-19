



India has received a temporary reprieve from threatened United States trade penalties after President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending key provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.





The move pauses the implementation of punitive measures that could have imposed additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries continuing to purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas.





The legislation, approved by an overwhelming bipartisan majority in September, was designed to target the five largest importers of Russian energy by authorising steep trade penalties on nations that knowingly entered into new purchases from 18 October. India and China were widely viewed as among the countries most exposed to the proposed measures because of their continued reliance on discounted Russian energy supplies.





Although the Trump administration has publicly described the move as a 60-day review period, the executive order itself does not specify an automatic expiry date. Instead, the suspension will remain in force until either the President or the Secretary of State determines that further action is necessary, providing Washington with considerable flexibility over future policy decisions.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration requires additional time to assess the wider economic and geopolitical consequences of enforcing the legislation.





According to Rubio, the review will examine how potential sanctions and tariffs could affect global energy markets, international trade flows and broader strategic interests before any final determination is made.





The administration's decision reflects concerns that introducing severe restrictions at the present time could destabilise already fragile energy markets. Policymakers are weighing the impact of continuing conflict involving Iran, attacks by Houthi militants affecting regional security around Saudi Arabia, and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, all of which have contributed to uncertainty in global oil supplies and fuel pricing.





Rubio also acknowledged India's efforts to diversify its energy imports in recent years, while noting that a rapid transition away from Russian crude is not feasible without significant economic consequences. He stated that a complete supplier shift cannot occur immediately and emphasised that India remains an important American partner and strategic ally.





For New Delhi, the waiver delivers immediate relief by preventing the introduction of substantial new tariffs and other potential trade restrictions that were due to take effect. Indian refiners can continue purchasing Russian crude for the time being, preserving access to discounted supplies that have become an important component of the country's energy strategy since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The decision also highlights the extent to which global energy security considerations are influencing policy in Washington. Concerns over oil market volatility and fuel inflation appear to have outweighed calls for an immediate crackdown on countries purchasing Russian energy, particularly at a time when multiple geopolitical crises continue to place pressure on global supply chains.





The pause has nevertheless generated significant political controversy in the United States. Critics from both major political parties argue that easing economic pressure on countries buying Russian energy weakens Western efforts to restrict Moscow's revenue streams and reduces pressure on the Kremlin.





Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren accused the Trump administration of disregarding Congressional intent and providing indirect assistance to Russia by delaying implementation of the legislation. She urged lawmakers to challenge the decision and restore the economic pressure originally envisioned under the Act.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also criticised the move, arguing that any relaxation of restrictions benefits Russia by allowing energy revenues to continue flowing during the ongoing conflict.





Despite the immediate relief, analysts stress that the waiver does not amount to a permanent policy change. Trade specialists, including experts at the Global Trade Research Initiative, caution that the suspension remains fully reversible and that the United States administration retains the authority to reinstate the tariffs or introduce additional measures at any point.





The timing is particularly significant because it comes just ahead of Rubio's visit to India and during a period of broader bilateral engagement between New Delhi and Washington.





The temporary reprieve may influence discussions on trade, energy cooperation and wider strategic relations as both countries continue negotiations on several economic and geopolitical issues.





For India's energy sector, the immediate effect is the preservation of flexibility in crude sourcing and the avoidance of sudden disruptions to refinery operations.





However, longer-term uncertainty remains because future American policy towards Russian energy imports has not yet been settled. Indian refiners and policymakers will therefore continue monitoring developments closely as Washington completes its review and considers whether to maintain, modify or withdraw the waiver.





Agencies







