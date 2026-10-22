



A motion tabled in the UK Parliament ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day has reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of India over Jammu and Kashmir, while raising concerns about terrorism affecting the region.





The Early Day Motion (EDM), titled Jammu and Kashmir Accession Day, notes that 26 October marks the anniversary of the signing of the Instrument of Accession by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947. The motion recognises the historical and constitutional significance of the date for communities that commemorate Jammu and Kashmir's accession to the Indian Union.





It expresses sympathy for civilians who have been killed or injured in terrorist attacks across Jammu and Kashmir, including areas under Pakistani occupation. The motion highlights the continuing impact of terrorism, which has claimed the lives of civilians as well as members of the security forces over the years.





The parliamentary motion also raises concerns about the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, noting that members of the community continue to face threats, intimidation and terrorism in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.





Emphasising the importance of strong and constructive relations between the United Kingdom and India, the motion underlines the value of cooperation between the two countries and the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties.





The document further acknowledges the contribution of British communities with roots in Jammu and Kashmir to the United Kingdom’s cultural, social and civic life. It welcomes peaceful commemorative events in the UK, stating that such occasions can encourage historical understanding, cultural exchange and active civic participation.





The motion also calls for constructive dialogue, greater community cohesion and respect for international norms and sovereign boundaries in discussions concerning Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects a broader message of peaceful engagement while recognising the sensitivities surrounding the region.





Conservative MP Bob Blackman, who represents Harrow East, is listed as the primary sponsor of the motion. Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon and Labour MP Gill Furniss are among the signatories. Parliamentary records show that the motion was signed by Blackman on 12 October 2026, while Shannon and Furniss added their support on 13 October 2026.





ANI







