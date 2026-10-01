



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, reviewing progress across a broad range of areas including trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other key sectors of bilateral cooperation.





The discussion came at a significant moment in India-US relations, with both sides working towards the conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement while simultaneously addressing differences over tariffs and sanctions-related legislation.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reacted positively to the interaction, describing it on X as a "very good call" between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.





According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to remain closely engaged to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both nations.





PM Modi and Trump also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including ongoing efforts aimed at promoting global peace and security.





The Prime Minister's Office stated that the leaders reviewed developments across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of shared interest that continue to shape the expanding strategic relationship between New Delhi and Washington.





In his own post on X, Prime Minister Modi described the conversation as productive and said both leaders agreed to maintain close engagement to further advance the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





He noted that discussions covered bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies, while also touching on wider regional and international issues.





The conversation underscores the importance both governments continue to place on the relationship, particularly as economic and strategic cooperation grows across multiple domains.





India and the United States have been engaged in negotiations aimed at finalising a trade agreement that officials on both sides believe is now nearing completion after months of detailed discussions.





During a recent visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the negotiations had reached a stage where there was broadly an understanding on the trade agreement, although issues still remain under discussion.





EAM Jaishankar acknowledged that expectations for a rapid breakthrough had been tempered by the complexity of the negotiations, but indicated that both countries had made substantial progress.





He also identified evolving US tariff policies and the ongoing Section 301 process as important considerations in completing the agreement.





According to Jaishankar, the key challenge is determining the right point at which an agreement that is already highly advanced can be formally concluded while broader policy processes in the United States continue to evolve.





Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to investigate what it considers unfair trade practices and to take enforcement measures, including the imposition of additional tariffs. Such investigations are conducted by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.





The Modi-Trump conversation also took place against the backdrop of India's concerns over the recently enacted Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which authorises the Trump administration to impose tariffs on Russia and major purchasers of Russian energy, including India and China.





Following the passage of the legislation, India reiterated its commitment to ensuring the energy security needs of its 1.4 billion citizens through diversified sourcing and decisions guided by evolving market conditions.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India had discussed the matter extensively with senior US interlocutors and had clearly conveyed the potential consequences for both bilateral relations and international energy markets.





New Delhi also emphasised its determination to protect its trade and economic interests, while indicating that the government would work closely with Indian industry and trade bodies to address any implications arising from the legislation.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri subsequently raised India's concerns with a visiting US Congressional delegation, highlighting the possible impact of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on both the India-US relationship and the broader global energy market.





Despite these areas of friction, the latest exchange between Modi and Trump signals continued high-level engagement and a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and technological sectors while managing emerging challenges through sustained dialogue.





ANI







