



The Indian Coast Guard has further expanded its maritime capabilities with the formal induction of ICGS Aparajit, the seventh vessel in the Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessel series.





Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, the vessel was commissioned into service on 31 October 2026, marking another significant step in India's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and coastal security.





Constructed under the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ICGS Aparajit incorporates more than 60-65 per cent indigenous content, highlighting the growing capability of the domestic shipbuilding industry.





The vessel is the seventh of eight Fast Patrol Vessels being delivered by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard, reinforcing the force's operational presence across India's vast maritime domain.





Designed for high-speed coastal operations, the 51.43-metre-long vessel displaces around 320 tons and is capable of achieving speeds of up to 28 knots. It maintains a cruising speed of 14 knots and offers an operational range of approximately 1,500 nautical miles with an endurance of five days, enabling sustained patrol duties in coastal and offshore areas.





The vessel is operated by a complement of five officers and 34 personnel. Its design combines speed, endurance and manoeuvrability, allowing it to respond rapidly to emerging security challenges and maritime incidents in Indian waters.





ICGS Aparajit has been specifically configured to undertake a wide spectrum of missions. These include coastal surveillance and patrol duties, fisheries protection, anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy missions and search-and-rescue activities. Such capabilities are expected to enhance the Coast Guard's ability to safeguard maritime interests, enforce maritime law and ensure the safety of seafarers.





The induction of the vessel comes at a time when India continues to strengthen maritime security infrastructure amid expanding coastal and offshore responsibilities. Fast Patrol Vessels such as the Adamya-class form a critical component of the Coast Guard's fleet, providing quick-reaction capability for law-enforcement operations and humanitarian missions alike.





With only one vessel remaining to complete the eight-ship Adamya-class programme, the commissioning of ICGS Aparajit represents another milestone for both the Indian Coast Guard and Goa Shipyard Limited, while underscoring India's broader push towards indigenous defence production and maritime preparedness.





Agencies







