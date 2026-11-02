



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for an official visit to Vietnam, where he is scheduled to engage with the Vietnamese leadership as part of efforts to advance the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed Doval’s arrival and stated that his discussions would be held in line with the upgraded bilateral framework that now guides relations between New Delhi and Hanoi.





In a message shared on X, the embassy stated: “Welcome to Vietnam! National Security Adviser (NSA) of India Shri Ajit Doval, KC, landed in Hanoi on an official visit. NSA, during the visit, will interact with the Vietnamese leadership in line with the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”





The visit comes months after India and Vietnam agreed to elevate their relationship to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to India in May 2026, marking a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral ties.





During that visit, Doval called on President To Lam, with both sides discussing measures to deepen the multifaceted comprehensive strategic partnership and expand cooperation across a wide range of sectors.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam also held extensive discussions during the Vietnamese leader’s India visit, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging views on key regional and global developments. Both leaders emphasised that stronger India-Vietnam ties would deliver tangible benefits to their citizens while supporting India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Vietnam’s Vision 2045 development goals.





The two nations also welcomed the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to serve as a roadmap for expanding defence cooperation.





Building on this foundation, both sides agreed to intensify engagement in traditional and emerging areas of defence collaboration. These include defence policy dialogue, joint military exercises, staff talks, joint research, co-production of advanced defence technologies, increased naval and air force exchanges, peacekeeping cooperation, information sharing, hydrography, defence exhibitions, capacity building and defence industrial partnerships.





The discussions also underscored the importance of maritime security and safety, along with enhanced cooperation in search-and-rescue operations, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between India and Vietnam in the Indo-Pacific region.





Doval’s current visit is expected to provide further momentum to the rapidly expanding relationship, particularly in strategic, security and defence domains, as both countries continue to strengthen cooperation amid evolving regional and global challenges.





ANI







